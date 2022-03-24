To the Loucks family, who I know so much about as one of E. Johns favorite things to do when traveling to and from track meets, runs, hockey games or just over lunch, was for him to tell me about current and past family activities and meals. He loved you all so much and I grew to admire him as much as a father figure as I did a running friend. I am sorry that I have already made commitments here in Florida for Friday or I would be there to celebrate his life with you. If I can do anything please feel free to let me know. Too this day I still remember him walking across the floor at the Ground Round at my first runners meeting and with hand out saying " Howdy Partner". That became a tradition I always looked forward to from that day on. His love of our club and running was guidance for me and he persuaded me many times to join him in events that he loved and taught me a great desire to accomplish them. His Coles Woods race, Lake George Distance Run and Track Series were special to him and rubbed off on me. A special man with a special place in my heart. Janet and I will feel a emptiness as I know you will, but we will cherish the memories. Dan and Janet Olden

Dan & Janet Olden Friend March 19, 2022