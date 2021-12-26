John E. McCane

July 17, 1948 - Nov. 26, 2021

FORT EDWARD - John E. McCane, a former resident of Mount Joy, PA and recent resident of Fort Edward, NY, passed away in the early morning hours of November 26, 2021, with his wife, Sandra, by his side.

He was born on July 17, 1948, in South Glens Falls, NY, to the late Ernest and Muriel (Harvey) McCane. He was a graduate of South High in 1966 and he met his beloved wife, Sandra, that same year while working for the Grand Union Grocery Store in the Northway Plaza in Queensbury. They married soon after his twentieth birthday in July of 1968 and shared 53 strong and faithful years together.

The 1970's were a busy time, seeing the birth of their four kids within a span of seven years, the first three their daughters; Jennifer, Keri and Shelly, and the fourth their son; Christopher.

He worked hard to provide for his family, employed over 25 years for Grand Union, proudly served 27 years as a medic in the NY Army National Guard 646th Medical Company, and he hand lettered signs and banners for local businesses in the greater Glens Falls region for close to 40 years. You would have seen his work on delivery trucks for companies like Leland Paper and Glens Falls Produce, local promotional banners for radio stations like WENU, signs for the D'ELLA Auto Group, TOPS Furniture, and he lettered banners that hung from many of the hot air balloons at the Adirondack Balloon Festival. He even had great penmanship; the kind that would make a person envious.

He was a talented man, devoted and loyal, full of love and grace. Amidst all these things, the most important commitment he made to his family was his faith in Jesus. He devoted his life to Christ as a boy and lived out his commitment to love God and love others in ways that could be easily recognized. As a young man, he served for many years in the Wesleyan Church as a Board Member, an Usher, a Prayer Leader, and we can't leave out how much he enjoyed showing off his athletic prowess as a member of the church softball team.

His quiet wisdom and grace were evident through the years, especially to those closest to him. His expressions of faith, his character and his example of strength were never loud, his love never overdone - each of these was always just right. He was accepting of mistakes and loving throughout his journey, and through him, we learned how to be strong without being intimidating. He was goofy which made him fun, and he was funny, written beside his picture in his senior yearbook reads, He hides his seriousness under cloak of humor.

He was an incredibly devoted Yankee fan, one that watched those games everyone else turned off. It didn't matter to him, he was a fan of even their worst days. He enjoyed going to Yankee games. Yankee fans will appreciate that among the many games he went to, he was able to attend spring training in Tampa in March of 2008, he was one of the roughly 55,000 that went to the final game at the old Yankee Stadium on September 21, 2008, and he went to the inaugural game at the new Stadium on April 16, 2009. Mickey Mantle was atop the list of his favorite legendary players.

His last 25 years were greatly burdened with health challenges, he was diagnosed with a very rare form of bone cancer, took it head on, and he beat it. He faced a heart condition and overcame it. He endured a myopathic muscle condition and could barely stand, but he smiled through it. We often considered how he could push through these things for as long as he did. His will to have continued fighting in this life - to remain here for his wife, for his kids, his grandkids - measured an inner strength of his that towered over any physical strength that remained.

He may not think he left a legacy, but he has. His love, his faith and his inspiring strength are his legacy. He provided, he encouraged, he listened, he was interested, he was faithful, he was forgiving, he was patient. He was imperfect like the rest of us but possessed all these gifts. We are empty without him here, yet so full of memories from his life. He fought all these years for his family and there's no greater example of a man in our eyes. Hopefully many can say the same of their husband, their father, and grandfather, but he was ours. It was a privilege to know him, we are better because of him and will be even better still when we see him again.

He was predeceased by his parents Ernest and Muriel (Harvey) McCane, and his brothers: Phillip McCane and Daniel McCane.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Crannell) McCane of Fort Edward; his daughters: Jennifer (McCane) Marshall and her significant Mark DeSimone of Queensbury, Keri (McCane) Hunter and her husband, William of VA, Shelly (McCane) Nygaard and her husband, Gordon of Saratoga; his son, Christopher McCane and his wife, Joelle (Currier) McCane of PA; his brother, David McCane and his wife Mary (Harvey) of FL; several nieces and nephews; and nine grandchildren: Connor, Logan, Benjamin, Jonathan, Adam, Anna, Caleb, Noah and Lucas.

He is also survived by and would appreciate giving recognition to his former daughter-in-law, and his former son-in-law, and each of their families.

His life will be honored and celebrated privately with family and friends at a time yet to be determined.

