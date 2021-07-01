Menu
John McCarthy Jr.
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway
Fort Edward, NY

John McCarthy, Jr.

1927-2021

FORT EDWARD - John McCarthy, Jr., 94, a longtime resident of Fort Edward passed away on June 28, 2021 after a brief illness.

Born in 1927 in Glens Falls NY, he was the son of the late Julia (Godsil) McCarthy and John McCarthy, Sr.

John was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy and a World War II Veteran with the United States Navy.

He was employed for over 30 years by the Scott Paper Company.

In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his wife Mary (King) McCarthy.

Survivors include a son Kevin McCarthy; and daughter-in-law Marie Turner McCarthy of Easton, PA; a son Joseph McCarthy of Cobleskill; and three grandchildren: Kathlyn McCarthy of Cobleskill, NY, Brennan McCarthy of Bethlehem, PA, and Connor McCarthy

of Rome, GA; he also has one great-grandchild, Jameson McCarthy.

At John's request there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM on Friday July 2, 201 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Fort Edward.

Burial with military honors will follow the Mass at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville, NY 12871.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.



Published by Post-Star on Jul. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Fort Edward, NY
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
John & Mary were always nice to me as a child. My thoughts & prayers are with the entire McCarthy King Family
Frank munoff
Friend
July 1, 2021
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
D
July 1, 2021
