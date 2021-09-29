John Joseph McMurry

Feb. 19, 1975 - Sept. 20, 2021

HUDSON FALLS - John Joseph McMurry, 46, passed away peacefully, at home on Monday, September 20, 2021, with his family and dear friends by his side.

John was born on February 19, 1975 and raised in Hudson Falls. He completed his Associates Degree at Adirondack Community College before earning his Bachelor of Science Degree in Ecology at Unity College in Unity, ME. John then settled down in Burlington, VT, where he grew deep roots to his community and lived a rich life focusing on good health, deep friendships and a fulfilling career. His career spanned many fascinating jobs and pursuits, most recently working for the State of Vermont and as Senior Engineer with Vermont Energy Investment Corporation as a consultant in charge of snowmaking for numerous mountains in New York and Vermont, where for the past nine years, John dedicated himself to supporting ski areas in improving the energy efficiency of their operations.

John had a rare combination of technical skill and relationship building that made him a leader in his industry. Even before receiving his cancer diagnosis, John understood what it meant to cherish life and the beauty that it holds in people, in nature, and in experiences, both simple and lavish.

He lived with intention, generosity, appreciation, a sense of adventure, and an overflowing abundance of love. He filled his days with culinary pursuits, deep late-night conversations, adrenaline-heavy outdoor activities and most importantly to John, time spent with loved ones. Those in John's presence were guaranteed to be enthralled by a story (or many) accompanied by a delicious meal, and craft cocktail, a mountain biking adventure and often all the above.

As fun easy-going and lively as John was, quality, thoughtful, spiritual and kind-hearted. He was the most reliable shoulder to lean on, always ready to listen and share anything that he could, like hand-me-down baby supplies for a co-worker, home renovation tips, financial savvy and of course, anything and everything related to snowmaking. John's self-determination and commitment to self-reflection is a testament to his dedication to be the best friend, father, family member and sentimental leader that he could be.

John was raised in a very close-knit family that provided his boundless love and support through his life. His children share his love of mountain biking and adventure, creativity and that same twinkle in his eye when they smile.

John's VEIC colleagues were more an extension of family than co-workers, they will remember him as someone with the passion, integrity and courage to ask the difficult question and find a way to do what was right, no matter what. You could always count on John to sit in front at meetings and say what was on everyone's mind with a cheeky smile on his face. His driving force was always to cause the necessary trouble required for progress and he inspired all he worked with to push a little more, care a little more and try a little more!

He was predeceased by his grandparents, John McMurry, Robert and Betty Ann (Deyette) Springer and Joyce Jennings.

John is survived by his loving family, his mother and father, Jacqueline and Joseph McMurry; his sister, Jolene McMurry Davis and her husband, Joel Davis; his treasured sons: Levi and George; his grandmother, Ruth McDuff McMurry; his trusty sidekick, Daisy; and an endless community of friends, co-workers and others he made a lasting impact on; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will take place on October 9, 2021, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Hudson Falls American Legion, 72 Pearl Street, Hudson Falls, NY.

The family would to thank Jolene Davis, his loving sister, for the special care given to John during his last days.

The family has been assisted locally by the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.