John Richard Micich

Dec. 29, 1923 - Mar. 5, 2021

WELLS, VT - It is with immeasurable sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved father, John Richard Micich, of Wells, VT who passed away on March 5, 2021, at the age of 97. He was born December 29, 1923 in New York City as the eldest son of Thomas and Elizabeth Micich.

John's path in life was shaped as a first generation American who was later drafted upon graduation from high school into World War II. As a soldier and medic, he received multiple Purple Hearts and was awarded the Silver Star for his actions and bravery in combat. He was a proud veteran who was honored to serve his country and he flew the American flag every day of his life.

These early experiences helped to shape him into the man that he would become, one of compassion and caring, always putting others ahead of himself. Upon returning home after three years of military service, John attended the University of Delaware where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering. His mechanical aptitude served him well as he began a long career with Scott Paper Company which took him across the country working at many manufacturing locations through the years.

While on his cross country moves, he met the love of his life, Marilyn Ann Roberts of Granville, NY. The two wed in 1955 and remained inseparable for the next 57 years.

John was a family man through and through, and along with Marilyn, they raised five children. He was a role model for all, instilling the values of hard work, honesty, respect and a caring and compassionate attitude for others, especially those in need. That included a love of animals and an open-door policy for stray, wild, or wounded animals, at times you would think an entrance fee was required at our house to see all of the animals we acquired over the years.

John managed to juggle all of his children's activities and sports while growing up and was an avid fan, coach, mentor and even psychologist when things didn't go well. He tried to never miss an event and could always be heard in the crowd. He himself was very athletic and active. He enjoyed running, biking, hunting, and golfing. After a hard day at work, he would often unwind by swimming laps down the channel of Lake St. Catherine where the family lived. As kids, we would often ask, "where's dad", and mom's reply was always, "he's out there swimming again…I keep telling him he's going to get runover by a boat one of these days".

After retirement John and Marilyn enjoyed simple pleasures together such as walks around the lake, or a leisurely drive through the Vermont countryside, sometimes stopping for fresh apples, maple syrup, coffee, or ice cream along the way. In later years, as Marilyn's health declined due to Alzheimer's, John devoted himself entirely to her care.

John's hobbies were abundant. He took pride in his ability to fix anything and he could often be found under the family cars doing routine maintenance or repairs. John was an avid music enthusiast who enjoyed attending outdoor summer concerts. He had an extensive record collection of his favorite big band and jazz groups, which he listened to regularly. He also enjoyed researching and restoring antique radios. He loved gardening and every summer tended his vegetable and flower gardens. John had an intense love of learning and was a voracious reader and viewer of documentaries. A quick study, he learned his way around computers in order to connect with family members who were now scattered around the country. He was a great conversationalist who was comfortable sharing his knowledge, experience, and sense of humor and never avoided a conversation. He would genuinely care to take time to ask how you were doing and what you had been up to. Everyone who knew John had a love and respect for him and he shared that back to all he came into contact with.

John had a strong faith in God and he went to church every week at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Granville, NY, the very church in which he married his wife, Marilyn, 66 years ago, and the same church in which he said goodbye to her when she passed in 2012. John didn't leave us without a fight and just as in combat and as in life, John was a hero to many and especially to our family. He is now in the hands of the Lord and returns to the arms of his beloved wife.

John is survived by his children: Lori Kingery, Lisa Micich, Nancy Guarnier, John Micich and David Micich; along with his grandchildren: Anthony Kingery and Sara Micich; great-granddaughter Olivia Kingery; and his sister, Natalie; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A private family funeral will be held at Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville, NY. A ceremony and Rite of Committal will be scheduled in the spring at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery in Middle Granville.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donation be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.