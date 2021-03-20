John E. Pearson

Jan. 15, 1942 - Mar. 17, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS – John E. Pearson, 79, of South Glens Falls, was called home, after a brief illness, on March 17, 2021, at the Glens Falls Hospital. Born on January 15, 1942 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Emil and Garnet (Morgan) Pearson.

John attended Hudson Falls High School and soon after, became an Army soldier for his country, serving from 1959 to 1975. While in the service, John was proud to have fought in the Korean Conflict. Upon his discharge, he transferred to the National Guard and completed his service record at the Civil Air Patrol, retiring at the rank of Sergeant.

John had a great love for his country and protecting its citizens. He was a part time police officer in South Glens Falls, while working his regular job as a machinist as a tool and die maker. As a life-long NRA Member, gun safety was a priority to John. He spent many hours teaching the NYS Hunter Safety Course.

On May 26, 2014, he married Fawn Howe in South Glens Falls. They have spent the last few years enjoying their time together.

John loved having fun on his motorcycle and at one time was a Road Captain with the Adirondack Riders Motorcycle Club. If he was not riding a motorcycle, he was zipping about in his DeLorean. When his son, Tom was young, John enjoyed coaching his son's Little League team, this gave him the opportunity to be close and share time with his son. John spent many hours building model railroad displays as well as studying real trains.

Survivors include his wife, Fawn Howe-Pearson of South Glens Falls; his sister, Sandra Wood of Hudson Falls; his children: Tom Pearson of Hudson Falls and "The daughter he never had" Rae Butler of Queensbury; and several cousins.

A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. Everyone must wear a mask and social distance while at the funeral home.

Burial will be at a later date at Gerald B.H. Solomon-Saratoga National Cemetery in Stillwater.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to the Moreau Community Center, Attn: Gloria, 144 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803 or the Moreau Emergency Squad, 1583 U.S. 9, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Online condolences may be made while visiting www.carletonfuneralhome. net.