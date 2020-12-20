John (Jay) Porter - May 4, 1939-Oct. 2, 2020Beverly Ann Porter - Aug. 18, 1941-Nov. 25, 2020

WARRENSBURG - Jay Porter, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully and painlessly on October 2, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife and family, and wouldn't have wanted to go any other way. Jay was born on May 4th, 1939.

He spent most of his life doing what he did best: parenting, cooking, hunting, fishing & beagle running. He spent most of his working life as an executive chef, beginning with the Marlborough Country Club, along with many others such as The Colonel's Table, The Log Jam, and his very own "Henry G's" in Hudson Falls. He even had the honor of writing the menu for the Annual White House Dinner, at the Glens Falls Country Club, which took him almost a year to complete. When he wasn't working or with family, he loved nothing more than to be one with nature, whether is was hunting, fishing, or running his dogs in tournaments. Jay's best beagles being Dutch, Tracker and Runner.

Jay was the eldest of 11 siblings, and is survived by two sisters; Mary Rickel and Lorraine Poole; and three brothers: Allen Porter, Jimmy Porter, and Mark Porter.

Shortly after the death of her husband Jay, Beverly died of a sudden heart attack on November 25, 2020. Her children believe she passed due to a broken heart and was ready to be reunited with the love of her life. Beverly was born on August 18th, 1941.

She lived an extraordinary life surrounded by all who adored her. She was a house wife and mother most of her adult years, but once her children had grown she became the Nanny for The Sutton family who owned the Suttons Market Place Cafe. When she wasn't working she loved to shop, knit, crochet, but most of all to be with family.

Beverly was the eldest of five siblings, and is survived by her sister, Gail Cooper, and brother, Charles Parmenter.

Jay and Bev were happily married for 61 years. Together, they are survived by four children: son John Porter III and his wife Laurie Porter, and their three daughters: Laurie Fasolo, husband Paul Fasolo, Catherine Varney, husband Kirk Varney, and Robin Hayes, husband Joe Hayes;their seven grandchildren: Marina, Thomas (TJ), Ryan, Cobia, Mathew, Brandon and Kirk Eric; along with six great grandchildren.

They left an imprint on all hearts they came in contact with and will forever be remembered for the amazing people they were.

The family plans to host a celebration of life in upstate New York, Labor Day weekend 2021. Their ashes are to be spread on the mountain, in Warrensburg, behind the home that they lived in for 30+ years; Jay's favorite hunting grounds. More information to follow in Spring 2021.