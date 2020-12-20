Menu
John Porter Beverly Ann Porter

John (Jay) Porter - May 4, 1939-Oct. 2, 2020Beverly Ann Porter - Aug. 18, 1941-Nov. 25, 2020

WARRENSBURG - Jay Porter, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully and painlessly on October 2, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife and family, and wouldn't have wanted to go any other way. Jay was born on May 4th, 1939.

He spent most of his life doing what he did best: parenting, cooking, hunting, fishing & beagle running. He spent most of his working life as an executive chef, beginning with the Marlborough Country Club, along with many others such as The Colonel's Table, The Log Jam, and his very own "Henry G's" in Hudson Falls. He even had the honor of writing the menu for the Annual White House Dinner, at the Glens Falls Country Club, which took him almost a year to complete. When he wasn't working or with family, he loved nothing more than to be one with nature, whether is was hunting, fishing, or running his dogs in tournaments. Jay's best beagles being Dutch, Tracker and Runner.

Jay was the eldest of 11 siblings, and is survived by two sisters; Mary Rickel and Lorraine Poole; and three brothers: Allen Porter, Jimmy Porter, and Mark Porter.

Shortly after the death of her husband Jay, Beverly died of a sudden heart attack on November 25, 2020. Her children believe she passed due to a broken heart and was ready to be reunited with the love of her life. Beverly was born on August 18th, 1941.

She lived an extraordinary life surrounded by all who adored her. She was a house wife and mother most of her adult years, but once her children had grown she became the Nanny for The Sutton family who owned the Suttons Market Place Cafe. When she wasn't working she loved to shop, knit, crochet, but most of all to be with family.

Beverly was the eldest of five siblings, and is survived by her sister, Gail Cooper, and brother, Charles Parmenter.

Jay and Bev were happily married for 61 years. Together, they are survived by four children: son John Porter III and his wife Laurie Porter, and their three daughters: Laurie Fasolo, husband Paul Fasolo, Catherine Varney, husband Kirk Varney, and Robin Hayes, husband Joe Hayes;their seven grandchildren: Marina, Thomas (TJ), Ryan, Cobia, Mathew, Brandon and Kirk Eric; along with six great grandchildren.

They left an imprint on all hearts they came in contact with and will forever be remembered for the amazing people they were.

The family plans to host a celebration of life in upstate New York, Labor Day weekend 2021. Their ashes are to be spread on the mountain, in Warrensburg, behind the home that they lived in for 30+ years; Jay's favorite hunting grounds. More information to follow in Spring 2021.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 20, 2020.
Nothing but the greatest of memories of Jay and Bev. They always treated me as if I was part of their family. They are missed very deeply.
matt legault
Friend
December 14, 2021
Sincerest condolences to Jay and Bev's family. Jay hired me in the summer of 1976 at the Log Jam. I learned a lot about the preparation of fine food from him. Years later when he ran the produce stand I saw him and was shocked that he remembered me. I know he will be remembered fondly by all!
Brian Stone
December 23, 2020
Dear robin and the porter family.sorry for your loss. Parents give us such special memories that will always live on inside us . God bless sister.
Keith and jen
December 23, 2020
OMG. I am so sorry to hear about your tremendous loss. My condolences. John, Laurie, Cathy and Robin you will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Eric Eisenschmidt
December 22, 2020
What a beautiful couple! The life that they shared together was filled with so much love! They will forever be in the hearts of those who knew them... May you all find peace knowing their long life together was filled with so much happiness and joy. It was lovely to spend time laughing with them, they were such great folks! My sincere condolences to Laurie and your family... Jo Ann aka Josie....
Jo Ann
December 21, 2020
We both had the honor of knowing both Bev and Jay!! I first meant Bev at the Queensbury hotel and immediately became friends. It was so nice to have seen them last summer at their Party in SGF. RIP YOU TWO!
Jacki and Mark Colvin
December 20, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. Bev and Jay were just the best!
Tom Van Aernem
December 20, 2020
Jay and Bev will always hold a special place in my heart I had the privilege of working under Jay at the Glens Falls country club where I grew to know that White house dinner menu quite well! he taught me the work ethic that I have carried throughout my life. I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to connect with Jay shortly before he passed. He was my daughters God Father. We had many laughs with Jay and Bev! She taught me (Leslie) to be happy they are out hunting! It´s good for them! And for us while they are out!! Dan will be forever grateful for that! We send our love and condolences to all the family!
Dan and Leslie Ives
December 20, 2020
Dear Porter family, I was shocked to see about your parents. I last seen your mom when she waited on us at Sutton´s. I loved your family. Your father was a hoot. I think I still have a picture of him dressed up in one of his crazy outfits. I thought they moved to Florida.My heart goes out to you. Laurie and John I often think of you. With my love Terry and Keith
Terry (TenEyck)Gauthier
December 20, 2020
I was blessed with amazing grandparents and so grateful for the last year they have been in Florida. We were able to make up for lost time and I´ll forever carry them in my heart.
Marina Fasolo
December 20, 2020
I have many fond memories of Jay and Beverly. Not only did we work together but we did a lot of hunting,fishing and family gatherings Great people
Matthew Legault
December 20, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. You could not find Two more kind and loving people than your parents. Our family has such fine memories of them. Please keep us in mind when you have a memorial this summer
Mark and Colleen Stockwell
December 20, 2020
