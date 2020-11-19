John Reinhardt

Sept. 21, 1962 - Nov. 17, 2020

GANSEVOORT - John Reinhardt, age 58, peacefully passed away on November 17, 2020 at his home with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Cambridge, NY on September 21, 1962, the son of the late Arthur Reinhardt and Elizabeth Forest Reinhardt.

John was an Audio Video Engineer who took pride in is work. He was an amazing husband, father, and the proudest Papa to his grandchildren. He loved four-wheeling with his family, the Winter Carnival in February on Lake George and going to the top of Mount Washington. John's most cherished memories was being a Boy Scout leader for Joshua and coaching his baseball and soccer team with Jessica and Joshua for many years. His joy and love were his family vacations to Walt Disney World.

John is survived by his loving and supporting wife of 35 years, Dawn M. Reinhardt; his two children: Jessica Crossman and husband John and Joshua Reinhardt; three grandchildren: Keagan, Kobi and son to be born Kinsley; siblings: Betsy Sumner, Kathy Hichman, Susan Shinn and Jason Reinhardt; and many friends who will miss his humble spirit and loving heart.

He is preceded in death by his parents and in-law's whom he loved dearly.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. prior to the service.

Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19 social distancing as well as mandatory wearing of a face mask is required. We thank you for your patience as we work to safeguard the wellness of our staff and every guest.

