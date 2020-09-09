John Rose

July 11, 1941 - Sept. 5, 2020

QUEENSBURY - John Rose, 79, beloved husband, brother, father and uncle passed away unexpectedly at home, on Sept. 5, 2020. John was born on July 11, 1941, in Framingham, Massachusetts, the son of the late Arthur and Mary (Pina) Rose. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS James C. Owens from March1962 to March of 1965.

John worked at Castleton State College in the maintenance department. John's greatest accomplishments are his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. His family meant everything to him. He was an outdoor sportsman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and riding their Harley.

In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by a brother Jerry Rose and a sister Patty Rose.

John is survived by his beloved wife Cyndi Rose of Queensbury; his sister Edwina (Bobby) Pimental of Englewood, Florida; his daughter Donna (Owen) O'Rourke of Bristol, Rhode Island; his granddaughter Christine Cioffi of Georgia; his granddaughter Summer O'Rourke of Bristol, Rhode Island; his daughter Teri Rose of Westford, Massachusetts; his daughter Carrie ( Mark Picciolo) Rose of Upton, Massachusetts; his grandson Jonathan Picciolo of Upton, Massachusetts; his son Matthew Rose of Gouverneur; his son Jesse (Shannon) Rose of Poultney, Vermont; his grandson Dominic Rose of Poultney, Vermont; his granddaughter Abigail Rose of Poultney, Vermont; his son Jon (Laura) Deneen of Grafton, Massachusetts; his granddaughter Caitlin Deneen of Grafton, Massachusetts; his granddaughter Paige Deneen of Grafton, Massachusetts; his granddaughter Lindsey Deneen of Grafton, Massachusetts; his daughter Roberta Hanna of Massachusetts; his granddaughter Brandi Lee Rutz of Acoworth, Georgia; his grandsons David and Jeremiah Florentino of Massachusetts; his stepson Jeffrey (Sabrina) Pelletier of Rotterdam; his step-grandson Wesley Pelletier of Rotterdam; his step-daughter-in-law Stephanie Pelletier of Schenectady; his step-granddaughter Lilianna Espinosa of Schenectady; his step-granddaughters Daniela Espinosa and Jessenia Rijos both of Schenectady; his niece Shannan Sweezey of Nashua, New Hampshire; his niece Jaime Whitmore of North Carolina; his niece Julie Humphries of Yorktown, Virginia; his niece Rebecca Sturtevant of Hawaii; his nephew Nathan (Paula) Drake of Bellingham, Massachusetts; his nephews Justin Schulze and Brendan Schulze both of Colorado Springs, Colorado and by three great-grandchildren.

A committal service with military honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

Arrangements are under the direction of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury.