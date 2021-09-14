John W. Steves, Jr.

NORTH GRANVILLE - On September 11, John Steves Jr. surprised us all and left this planet to start the next step of his journey through the cosmos. John spent nearly his entire life in the Granville, NY community but through his voracious reading appetite, and thirst for understanding and knowledge, he travelled the world many times over. John was passionate about his family, and despite the sadness we all feel, he's thrilled to have joined his Mom and Dad, all his departed friends, family and beloved pets up among the stars.

John had a childhood not many get to experience these days. He and his brothers (Harrison and Doug) had innumerable adventures around the farm, and worked tirelessly to help his family preserve it all through his life.

What started as a blind date to see Chuck Mangione, led to an inspiring 47 years together for John and his wife Susie, navigating the rollercoaster of life all while providing a loving and nurturing home for their children. They started their life together in the Midwest during their college years, but John's love for his home drew him back here and Susie graciously agreed.

John, like many, took a long and winding road through many experiences to find his passion in being a woodworking craftsman. Once he did, it was a great source of pride and reward for him. He truly enjoyed his time in the shop, tweaking the machinery, creating new designs, constantly improving in any way he could.

John was passionate about learning, and would seize almost any opportunity for a lively debate, especially with his crew in the "Breakfast Club". His love of conversation grew many friendships, with people from all walks of life, and he had a heart that seemed to be limitless in its capacity.

He read more in one year than many people do in a lifetime, and was fascinated by the wonder of life, the universe, and the mystery of it all. John's passion for learning included creating a better world for the future. His time on the school board was thrilling for him, an opportunity he cherished to be able to help the community and the next generation.

His children's travels in their own lives brought him immense joy, and he cherished getting to see them and all the places their lives brought him. They both share his passion for ensuring the legacy of the farm and family continue for future generations to enjoy. His daughter Sarah, the family trailblazer, was a never-ending source of pride for him. Her adventurous career was a sure sign of his spirit in her, and he couldn't wait to see what her future would bring. From emergency landing planes, and being an avid scooter enthusiast, she brought a twinkle to his eye like none other. He was so excited to see her begin the next chapter of her life with her partner Rodney.

His son Chris, carries his father's craftsmanship through his career and hobbies, continuing his imagination, love for invention and thirst for knowledge. The two would often discuss current projects and ideas together, using each other as a sounding board. John welcomed Chris' wife Leslie into their family and was excited to watch them build their life together and grow a family of their own.

Please join us at a visitation with John and his family on Thursday September 16, 2021 at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville, NY from 4:00-7:00 PM. We ask that in lieu of flowers or other arrangements that friends and family donate to PBS or NPR in John's memory. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com