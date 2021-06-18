John Milton Trumbull

May 11, 1935 - April 21,2021

BOULDER, CO - John Milton Trumbull, formerly of Glens Falls, passed away on April 21, 2021 in Boulder Colorado after a short illness. John was born on May 11, 1935 in Gloversville, NY the eldest son of Barbara (Cole) Trumbull and Donald Trumbull.

Although he lived in Colorado for many years, some may remember him as a founding member of the Glens Falls High School Octet which is still active today.

During high school John was selected as a goodwill ambassador to Greece for the American Field Service, a trip financed by the people of Glens Falls. While there, he met his first wife, Winifred Skeen.

John attended Yale University before enlisting in the Marine Corp in 1954. Following his discharge, the Trumbulls settled in Colorado, where John attended the University of Colorado. His employment history included Manufacturing Engineer, Production Manager, Motorcycle Importer, Skiwear Shop Manager and Engineer at Stapleton International Airport from which he retired. He was also an avid skier and hiker all of his life.

After a long and active life he settled in Nederland, CO, in a cabin near the mountains he loved to hike.

Left to remember John are his brother Peter of Queensbury, NY; Sharon and Jennifer, children of his marriage to Winifred Skeen; Dustin, Jeffrey, Victoria Ann and John Milton, Jr., children of his marriage to Georgia Lee Aiguier; and many grandchildren.

A neighbor and hiking companion, Tera Gregory said of him "He could hike for hours. He loved sitting on his porch and watching the wildlife. He had a hummingbird feeder and he often had a bear on his porch when he forgot to bring it inside. He loved to read and listen to jazz on his CD player. He was kind and generous, fun and witty. He never held a grudge against anyone and would help anyone who asked. He was social and a true and loyal friend.

The family is especially grateful to Elizabeth Schmidmann, a long time friend who was especially caring and helpful the last month of John's life.