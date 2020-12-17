John P. Welch

Mar. 15, 1950 - Dec. 13, 2020

SCHROON LAKE - John P. Welch, 70, passed away at his home December 13, 2020 after an extended illness. John was born March 15, 1950 in Ticonderoga the son of the late Peter A. and Cynthia Seymour Welch Jr. John was a graduate of Schroon Lake Central School.

John began his employment at Drake Lumber Corp. and then joined the Town of Schroon Highway Department, He was an HEO and Deputy Superintendent of the Highway Department and retired after 34 years of dedicated service.

He was a former member of the Schroon Lake Volunteer Fire Department and the Schroon Lake Fish and Game Club. He enjoyed being able to mow his lawn and plow snow. He loved his family, especially his grand and great grandchildren and his many friends.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years Maryellen (Roth) Welch; his son John A. (Leanna) Welch; his daughters: Susan (Tom) LaRock and Rebecca (Bob) Rice; his brother Gary; his sisters: Pricilla (Earl) Gould, Brenda (Bob) Flynn and Pamela (James) Graves; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; his father and mother-in-law Henry (Carol) Roth; his uncle Robert Welch; his very special cousin Debbey Mackey; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by one grandson.

There will be a private family funeral mass offered by Father Christopher Looby at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Schroon Lake.

A Celebration of John's life will be held at a future date, to be announced, when Covid-19 will permit public participation.

The family suggests memorials take the form of donations to American Diabetes Association, Albany NY Office, Pine West Plaza Building 2, Suite 204, Washington Avenue Extension, Albany, NY 12205. For online condolences please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.