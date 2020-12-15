Jonathan "JJ" Stone

Dec. 30, 1971 - Dec. 12, 2020

GLENS FALLS – Jonathan "JJ" Stone, 48, of Glens Falls, went into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at his home.

Born on December 30, 1971 in Glens Falls, he was the son of John E. Stone and Cynthia (Blackmer) Walkup.

He attended Hudson Falls High School and on June 18, 2005, married the love of his life, Rosemarie O'Hara.

JJ loved watching eagles and learning everything he could about them. To him, they were a beautiful bird who flew free throughout the sky.

His family was the center of his life. JJ deeply loved his wife and his children. His entire family meant the world to him. Not only did he love them, he was well loved by everyone he met. JJ was always helping out family and friends and did what he could to provide for them.

Coffee was his down-fall, in that, he couldn't pass a Stewarts without stopping for a cup of Joe.

JJ was predeceased by his step-mom, Patricia Stone, his maternal grandparents, June and Roy Blackmer and paternal grandparents, Edward and Bernice Stone.

Survivors include his loving wife, Rosemarie Stone; his sons, Jonathan E. Stone, Jr., Jacob C. Stone and Riley J. Stone; his daughters, Bethany Stone, Desirea Jakway; and his grandson, Isaac Powers; his mother, Cynthia Walkup and her husband, Gerald; his father, John E. Stone; his brothers, Roy Stone and Chris Stone; his sisters, June Stone and Elaine Brooks and her husband, Robert; his sister in law and brother in law, Christy and Nick Hawk and Terry and Lizzy Hammond; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call on Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. Due to COVID restrictions, face masks and social distancing are required.

Graveside Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 at St Mary's Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the charity of one's choice.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonuneralhome.net.