Joseph "Joe" Augustine

May 19, 1984 – April 15, 2022

WARRENSBURG - Joseph "Joe" Augustine, 37, of Warrensburg, son of Robert "Boz" and Kathleen (Lavine) Augustine, passed away on April 15, 2022.

Joe was born on May 19, 1984 in Trenton, NJ and moved to Warrensburg when he was young. After attending Warrensburg High School, Joe entered the hospitality field working as a bartender/server throughout the area. In the last ten years, Joe could be found working at Outback Steakhouse in Queensbury. Joe absolutely loved working there, with his big heart and jovial personality, he had many customers who enjoyed seeing him. When not working, Joe enjoyed fishing, golfing and shooting hoops with his son Joe. "Slap Nuts" to all!

Besides his parents; Joe is survived by his son Joseph Augustine, Jr.; sister Nikki Ryan; niece Avery Ryan.

Friends may call on Joe's family from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A memorial service to celebrate Joe's life will follow the visitation at 4:00 p.m.

