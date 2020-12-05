Menu
Joseph B. Melito
1930 - 2020
BORN
January 20, 1930
DIED
December 3, 2020

Joseph B. Melito

Jan. 20, 1930 - Dec. 3, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Joseph B. Melito, 90, of Fairwood Dr., passed away after a brief illness Thursday, December 3, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Born January 20, 1930, in Woodside, NY, he was the son of the late Joseph and Theresa (Borelli) Melito.

In 1948, Joseph graduated from Queens Vocational High School. For many years he was employed with Scandinavian Airlines and later retired from Hannay Hose Reels.

In 1951, Joe served his country in the Army as Corporal in the Korean War, until his honorable discharge in 1957.

For 57 years Joe was married to the love of his life, Carolyn, until her passing on February 28, 2014.

Joseph had many hobbies including handyman projects for his family, friends and neighbors, talking about cars and window shopping for cars, holding court in the garage with neighbors, his vegetable garden, and he also volunteered at Moreau Community Center for meals. Joseph took pride in his cooking, especially his homemade meatballs!

In addition to his parents and wife, Joseph was also predeceased by his brother, Nicholas Melito.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Christopher (Kristine) of Guilderland, Eric (Lois) of Kingsbury and his "other" son, Jayme Albin of Greenville; grandchildren: Jade Melito of Queensbury, Nicole Leaf(Carol) of Charleston, SC and Andrew Leaf (Sommer) of Palm Bay, FL; great-grandchildren: Clare Mason and Adrian and Blake Leaf; sister, Marie Biehl; also several nieces, nephews, cousins and a grandkitten, Ozzy.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A graveside ceremony with military honors will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. D'Agostino, Dr. Reeves, Dr. Mason, Dr. Cooper, his neighbors, and Kim's Home Care: "His Girl's" Kim, Heidi, Deb, Jacey, Lindsey, Jean, and Jessica, for your love, care, support, and constant compassion

In loving memory of Joe contributions may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.



Published by Post-Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Calling hours
10:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY 12804
Dec
9
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery
200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, New York
Rick and Lois, and family, we are so very sorry for Joe´s passing. Please know we are here for you and hope that happy memories will help with healing during the sadness. With love, Mel and JJ
Melanie and JJ
December 5, 2020
I am deeply saddened by the passing of Joe Melito. He was a wonderful man, and as my former Father-in law, he always treated me with love, caring, and generosity of his time. The world has lost a great man.
Jacqueline Melito
December 5, 2020