Joseph B. Melito
1930 - 2020
BORN
January 20, 1930
DIED
December 3, 2020

Joseph B. Melito

QUEENSBURY - Joseph B. Melito, 90, of Fairwood Dr., passed away after a brief illness Thursday, December 3, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.

A graveside ceremony with military honors will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville.

In loving memory of Joe contributions may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Calling hours
10:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY 12804
Dec
9
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery
200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, New York
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
It has always been my privilege to family with you all.
Love u guys !!!
December 5, 2020
Chris & Kris, Rick & Lois, and Jade! Our hearts are saddened at the passing of a man who brought a lot of smiles to our lives. We were truly blessed to have made so many special memories over the years, that we will forever hold close to our hearts. Rest in Peace Mr. M! You will truly be missed. Give Mrs. M a hug for us and tell her we miss her too. Love, Kim and Steve
Kim Szymaszek
Family
December 5, 2020
a loved one
December 5, 2020
Jenny Ann Trent
December 5, 2020
Eric and Lois- we are so very sorry for your family´s loss. May your memories be a source of comfort during this difficult time. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Fab and Brian Dreitlein
December 5, 2020
Rick and Lois, and family, we are so very sorry for Joe´s passing. Please know we are here for you and hope that happy memories will help with healing during the sadness. With love, Mel and JJ
Melanie and JJ
December 5, 2020
I am deeply saddened by the passing of Joe Melito. He was a wonderful man, and as my former Father-in law, he always treated me with love, caring, and generosity of his time. The world has lost a great man.
Jacqueline Melito
December 5, 2020