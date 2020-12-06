Joseph B. Melito

QUEENSBURY - Joseph B. Melito, 90, of Fairwood Dr., passed away after a brief illness Thursday, December 3, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.

A graveside ceremony with military honors will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville.

In loving memory of Joe contributions may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.