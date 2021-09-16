Joseph M. Boduch, Sr.

April 27, 1952 - Sept. 10, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Joseph M. Boduch, Sr., 69, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 10, 2021, while watching football, his favorite past time.

Born April 27, 1952, in Springfield, MA he was the son of Cazimess J. and Jennie (Roberts) Boduch.

Joe was a graduate of Ludlow High School where he played football, baseball, and basketball. He was an accomplished quarterback and pitcher for Ludlow High where he received various academic and athletic awards. He married Debbie Burns on September 1, 1972, in Springfield, MA. Their love continued to endure for 49 years.

Joe was an avid sports fan that immersed himself into each sporting season. Each season would represent a different hat for him to wear. The Pittsburgh Steelers was his football passion! The Terrible towel was on display year-round. During the spring and summer months, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, Red Sox baseball, and hiking with his furry companion Gracie. Joe, aka Mr. Video, was always known to capture life's precious moments on video. From weddings, high school football games, and birthdays, he made sure everybody got a copy!

Joe was a hardworking man that worked in retail from high school until retirement. He worked at Zayre, Ames, and Marshalls in various management roles. After Joe's long-awaited retirement, he enjoyed working on his yard, helping the neighbors, and most importantly being with his family. Dad was always willing to babysit, housesit, or puppysit his fur kids.

Joe was predeceased by his parents.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 49 years, Debbie; children: Carrie (Boduch) and Ian Pane, Jospeh Boduch, Jr. and Amy Johnson, Amy (Boduch) and Aaron Hyatt; beloved dog, Gracie; grandchildren: Sawyer and Addison Pane, Harrison Hyatt; five beloved grand dogs: Scout, Elwood, Wilson, Ripple and Firefly; sisters: Ann Marie Clark, Deborah Pietras, Colleen Alves; brothers: Robert and Gerald Boduch; also, several nieces, nephews; and cousins.

Calling hours will take place Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to West Glens Falls EMS Service.

Those wishing to make a loving contribution in Joe's memory can be made to: Holyoke Soldiers' Home, Recreation Fund, 110 Cherry Street, Holyoke, MA 01040.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.