Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph M. Boduch Sr.
ABOUT
Ludlow High School
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Joseph M. Boduch, Sr.

April 27, 1952 - Sept. 10, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Joseph M. Boduch, Sr., 69, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 10, 2021, while watching football, his favorite past time.

Born April 27, 1952, in Springfield, MA he was the son of Cazimess J. and Jennie (Roberts) Boduch.

Joe was a graduate of Ludlow High School where he played football, baseball, and basketball. He was an accomplished quarterback and pitcher for Ludlow High where he received various academic and athletic awards. He married Debbie Burns on September 1, 1972, in Springfield, MA. Their love continued to endure for 49 years.

Joe was an avid sports fan that immersed himself into each sporting season. Each season would represent a different hat for him to wear. The Pittsburgh Steelers was his football passion! The Terrible towel was on display year-round. During the spring and summer months, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, Red Sox baseball, and hiking with his furry companion Gracie. Joe, aka Mr. Video, was always known to capture life's precious moments on video. From weddings, high school football games, and birthdays, he made sure everybody got a copy!

Joe was a hardworking man that worked in retail from high school until retirement. He worked at Zayre, Ames, and Marshalls in various management roles. After Joe's long-awaited retirement, he enjoyed working on his yard, helping the neighbors, and most importantly being with his family. Dad was always willing to babysit, housesit, or puppysit his fur kids.

Joe was predeceased by his parents.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 49 years, Debbie; children: Carrie (Boduch) and Ian Pane, Jospeh Boduch, Jr. and Amy Johnson, Amy (Boduch) and Aaron Hyatt; beloved dog, Gracie; grandchildren: Sawyer and Addison Pane, Harrison Hyatt; five beloved grand dogs: Scout, Elwood, Wilson, Ripple and Firefly; sisters: Ann Marie Clark, Deborah Pietras, Colleen Alves; brothers: Robert and Gerald Boduch; also, several nieces, nephews; and cousins.

Calling hours will take place Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to West Glens Falls EMS Service.

Those wishing to make a loving contribution in Joe's memory can be made to: Holyoke Soldiers' Home, Recreation Fund, 110 Cherry Street, Holyoke, MA 01040.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY
Sep
23
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
16 Entries
My condolences to Joes Family ,knew Joe since Jr High School have not seen him in 50 yrs. We were the best of friends spent a lot of time together he was always very competitive when playing sports at a young age Bobby was coaching him. As I read we both got married young and raised a Family we had a lot in common. He will be missed by all who knew him. May He Rest In Peace.
Robert Belliveau
Friend
September 28, 2021
So sorry to read of Joe's passing. I worked with Joe for many years at Zayre. Definitely one of my favorite bosses. May your fond memories carry you through a very difficult time. Rest in peace Joe.
Linda Kovach Deprey
Work
September 23, 2021
It has been many years since you were our neighbors around the corner on Linden Avenue. And who could forget the years at Kensington Road Elementary School. A lot of fond memories.... We are sorry for your loss of Joe. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad and difficult time. May God's eternal love and peace envelop all of you in your time of sorrow Rick and Barbara Ost
Richard Ost
Neighbor
September 22, 2021
Love Brother Ger
September 21, 2021
Please accept our sincere condolences on Joe's passing. Our thoughts & prayers are with all of you in this time of sorrow. In the days ahead, may you find some small comfort in your many happy memories.
Jerry & Dianne Cummings
Family
September 21, 2021
RIP I love you forever, Your little Sister
Colleen Alves
Brother
September 21, 2021
Gerald Boduch
September 20, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Our Deepest Condolences and heartfelt sympathy to you and your family. Love Kathy and Den
Kathleen Carroll
Friend
September 18, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Debbie and family. Praying for your strength and courage at this difficult time
Jerilyn Howlett
Friend
September 17, 2021
We were school mates
We played football together
Rest In Peace
Carmin Moutinho
Friend
September 16, 2021
My deepest sympathy and love to your family. Susan (Bayer) France.
Susan France
Friend
September 16, 2021
When a man like Joe passes, it is truly heartbreaking. He was always quick with a smile and a story out on the trail walking with Gracie. From football to baseball, to grandkids and softball it was always a pleasure chatting with Joe. My condolences to Deb, Gracie, and the rest of Joe's family.
Teresa
September 16, 2021
My love and prayers to the Bolduch family for your loss, my your memories of Joe bring you great comfort.
Deidra Thompson
September 16, 2021
We are so saddened to hear about Joe. He was one of a kind, and will be missed by everyone who knew him. Our love and prayers are with you, Deb, and your family. Such a loss.
Lynda & Rich DelSignore
Friend
September 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss Jim and Ellen Durand
September 16, 2021
So sad to just now learn of Joe's passing. His great life was cut short for sure. With his love of sport it was fitting that he went while enjoying his football!! So sorry to lose such a great guy, always had a smile ♥
Kathy Treceno
Friend
September 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 results