Joseph M. Boduch, Sr.

QUEENSBURY - Joseph M. Boduch, Sr., 69, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 10, 2021, while watching football, his favorite past time.

Calling hours will take place Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home.

Those wishing to make a loving contribution in Joe's memory can be made to: Holyoke Soldiers' Home, Recreation Fund, 110 Cherry Street, Holyoke, MA 01040.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to the funeral home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.