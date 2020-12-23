Menu
Joseph Craig Doherty
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY

Joseph Craig Doherty

Jan. 22, 1937 - Dec. 22, 2020

CLIFTON PARK - Joseph Craig Doherty, age 83, went home to be with his Lord on December 22, 2020 at his residence. Craig was born on January 22, 1937 in Corinth and was the son of the late Robert and Ethel (Ames) Doherty.

Craig attended South Glens Falls High School. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a Military Policeman in Japan for three years. After returning stateside, Craig served as a patrolman with the South Glens Falls Police Department and also as a Deputy in the Saratoga County Sheriff's Department, from 1962 through 1965. He earned his Bachelor's and Master's Degree from Russell Sage College. Craig worked as an administrator in the Mechanicville School District, Pineview Christian Academy, and the Shenendehowa Central School District.

Craig enjoyed hiking, swimming, riding his bike and chopping wood for his wood stove. He also enjoyed attending performances by the Philadelphia Orchestra at SPAC each summer.

Craig is survived by his loving wife Colleen (Bailey) Doherty; wonderful children: J. Craig (Donetta) Doherty, Colin M. (Kirsten) Doherty, and Cara A. (Gary) Parks; adoring grandchildren: Kirsten, J.C., Mara and Faith Doherty, Sam and Jack Doherty and Isabella, Sophia, Devlin and Francesca Fantauzzi; and his brother Thomas A. Doherty.

Interment will be at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the City Mission of Schenectady, PO Box 760, Schenectady, NY 12301.

With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Joseph's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.



Published by Post-Star on Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Our deepest condolences to you all.
Massimo and Linda Spezzaferro
Friend
December 27, 2020
Colleen and family we are so saddened to hear of Craig's passing. We all have such happy memories of the time spent together. Sending hugs and prayers.
Daryl & Dianne
December 23, 2020
It´s with a broken heart that I write this. Craig was a brother to me growing up. He taught me so much with sports. He taught me how to play basketball and do a jump shot and so much more. Eventually I went into PE and became a teacher. All the basics started with Craig. He used to pay me $.25 for polishing his size 13 shoes. I will remember him always. I even met Margo, your sister Colleen. I hope she is well. I´m deeply sorry and send my deepest sympathies to you Colleen and your family. God bless you all. My the Irish eyes be behind you Craig. Til we meet again. I love you.
Kay Orcutt Gray
December 23, 2020
