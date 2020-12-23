Joseph Craig Doherty

Jan. 22, 1937 - Dec. 22, 2020

CLIFTON PARK - Joseph Craig Doherty, age 83, went home to be with his Lord on December 22, 2020 at his residence. Craig was born on January 22, 1937 in Corinth and was the son of the late Robert and Ethel (Ames) Doherty.

Craig attended South Glens Falls High School. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a Military Policeman in Japan for three years. After returning stateside, Craig served as a patrolman with the South Glens Falls Police Department and also as a Deputy in the Saratoga County Sheriff's Department, from 1962 through 1965. He earned his Bachelor's and Master's Degree from Russell Sage College. Craig worked as an administrator in the Mechanicville School District, Pineview Christian Academy, and the Shenendehowa Central School District.

Craig enjoyed hiking, swimming, riding his bike and chopping wood for his wood stove. He also enjoyed attending performances by the Philadelphia Orchestra at SPAC each summer.

Craig is survived by his loving wife Colleen (Bailey) Doherty; wonderful children: J. Craig (Donetta) Doherty, Colin M. (Kirsten) Doherty, and Cara A. (Gary) Parks; adoring grandchildren: Kirsten, J.C., Mara and Faith Doherty, Sam and Jack Doherty and Isabella, Sophia, Devlin and Francesca Fantauzzi; and his brother Thomas A. Doherty.

Interment will be at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the City Mission of Schenectady, PO Box 760, Schenectady, NY 12301.

With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Joseph's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.