Joseph John "Butchie" Leombruno, Sr.

Jan. 31, 1941 - Aug. 18, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Joseph John "Butchie" Leombruno Sr., 79, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Slate Valley Nursing Home in Granville.

Born January 31, 1941 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late James and Catherine (Sadler) Leombruno.

He attended South Glens Falls High School.

After high school Joe proudly joined the United States Army serving his country from 1959 -1962.

He was employed by Stewarts and retired from Cumberland Farms. After retirement Joe worked part time for Hannaford.

Joe enjoyed golfing, ice fishing, playing cards, and playing with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his brother, Jim Leombruno Jr.

Left to cherish his memory include his children, Tammy Leombruno (David Nicholson), Tyson Leombruno, Joseph Leombruno Jr., Kevin Leombruno, and Kirsten Brayton (Scott); grandchildren, Justin, Courtney, Sam, Peter, Justin, Harrison, Wyatt, Isabella, and Boedy; mother of his children, Donna Keck; brothers, Robert (Marion), Ormondo (Fran), Dennis (Theresa), Michael (Cheryl); along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Joe's request there will be no calling hours.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Joe's memory can be made to Alzheimer's Association Northeastern NY Chapter, Pine West Plaza Building 4 Suite 405 Washington Ave. Ext. Albany, NY 12206.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Daniel, Carol, and Shane at Midtown Apartments for their care and compassion to Hollywood. They also would like to thank Jenn for her countless hours of kindness, patience, and love during the last 6 months. Thanks for letting dad be dad!

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Joe's Book of Memoires and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.