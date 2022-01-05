Menu
Joseph H. Kames
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Catskill High School
FUNERAL HOME
Millspaugh Camerato Funeral Home
139 Jefferson Hts
Catskill, NY

Joseph H. Kames

March 24, 1945 - Dec. 30, 2021

FREEHOLD - Joseph H. Kames, 76, of Freehold passed away December 30, 2021, due to complications from Parkinson's Disease.

Joe was born in Brooklyn, a son of the late Harry and Jean Sobsey Kames. A Catskill High School graduate, Class of '63, he received a BS from Syracuse University and a MSW from NYU. For many years Joe was a social worker for Tenafly, NJ school district. Upon Joe's passing, numerous former students remarked with affection and respect on his compassion and wisdom.

For 25 years Joe served on the Ulster - Greene ARC Agency Board of Directors. He was a member of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Columbia and Greene Counties, The Nature Conservancy and Sierra Club.

Joe was predeceased by his parents; brother, Robbie Kames and brothers-in-law: Philip Pesez and Robert Merrill.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Mary Pesez Kames; his son, Aaron Robbie Kames of ARC's McGiffert House, Catskill; sisters-in-law: Frances Cook and Suzanne Merrill and many loved cousins; nieces; nephews; and friends.

A graveside service will be conducted at Temple Israel Cemetery, Catskill in the spring.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Arc Mid-Hudson Foundation, 471 Albany Avenue, Kingston, NY 12401 www.arcmhfoundation.org/donate-now/ or to a charity of your choice.

Messages of condolence may be made to MillspaughCamerato.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mary, I am so sad to hear of Joe´s passing. Not only was Joe so important and influential for so many THS students, you and he were among the first friends I made in Tenafly. Although I haven´t seen Joe in many years, I have such found memories of him. May you draw strength during this time in all of the wonderful memories you have of Joe and the life you shared.
Diane kratz
January 9, 2022
Condolences Mary. Joe was an important influence on my teaching career. He helped me understand the importance of meeting students where they are not where I want them to be. A generation of Tenafly students benefited from his and your love and guidance. RIP Joe
Bill Jaeger
Work
January 9, 2022
Uncle Joe, the world sparkles a little less without you in it, but I'm glad you've found peace. I will treasure many wonderful memories of you -discussing our record collection when I was a kid, taking beautiful hikes with you in the Catskills, and sharing many special Thanksgiving meals with you and Aunt Mary. Plus, you always took great photos of all our family events. We'll miss you so much!
Shireen Rhoades
January 5, 2022
Miss listen to music with you. I do like listen to Nick Drake...
Tammy
Friend
January 5, 2022
