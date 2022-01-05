Joseph H. Kames

March 24, 1945 - Dec. 30, 2021

FREEHOLD - Joseph H. Kames, 76, of Freehold passed away December 30, 2021, due to complications from Parkinson's Disease.

Joe was born in Brooklyn, a son of the late Harry and Jean Sobsey Kames. A Catskill High School graduate, Class of '63, he received a BS from Syracuse University and a MSW from NYU. For many years Joe was a social worker for Tenafly, NJ school district. Upon Joe's passing, numerous former students remarked with affection and respect on his compassion and wisdom.

For 25 years Joe served on the Ulster - Greene ARC Agency Board of Directors. He was a member of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Columbia and Greene Counties, The Nature Conservancy and Sierra Club.

Joe was predeceased by his parents; brother, Robbie Kames and brothers-in-law: Philip Pesez and Robert Merrill.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Mary Pesez Kames; his son, Aaron Robbie Kames of ARC's McGiffert House, Catskill; sisters-in-law: Frances Cook and Suzanne Merrill and many loved cousins; nieces; nephews; and friends.

A graveside service will be conducted at Temple Israel Cemetery, Catskill in the spring.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Arc Mid-Hudson Foundation, 471 Albany Avenue, Kingston, NY 12401 www.arcmhfoundation.org/donate-now/ or to a charity of your choice.

