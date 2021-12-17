Joseph D. Lynch

March 10, 1941 - Nov. 27, 2021

Joseph D. Lynch, 80, formerly of Lake Placid, NY and Glens Falls, NY, died November 27, 2021 in Michigan, from complications of COVID-19.

Born March 10, 1941, in Rutland, VT to Joseph and Vitalia Lynch of Poultney, VT, Joe was a 1959 graduate of Poultney High School; a 1963 graduate of The University of Montreal; and attended The American College in Rome, Italy.

He taught 9th Grade English in South Glens Falls, NY; worked for his father-in-law at Glencraft Printing in Glens Falls. He was co-owner of Mountainside Press in Ticonderoga, NY and Clinton Press in Plattsburgh, NY. While living in Michigan, he held several other positions in the printing industry throughout his career until his retirement.

Joe was a gifted musician, playing 6- and 12-string guitar, and psaltery. He loved folk and classical music, including opera. He and his former wife ran Cooper's Cave Coffeehouse in Glens Falls for several years, and a monthly concert series in Ticonderoga. While living in Lake Placid, he was an active volunteer for the 1980 Olympic Winter Games preparation, and was responsible for printing the official results.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Linda Bradley, his brother-in-law, William McLellan, and his nephew, David LeDoux.

He is survived by his daughter, Kirsten Lynch (Bill Hayes) of New Lebanon and Lake Placid, NY; his grandson, Devin Brockway of Denver, CO and Lake Placid, NY; his granddaughter, Samantha Jubin of Lake Placid, NY; his sisters: Kathy McLellan and Jan (Bill) LeDoux of Marshfield, MA; his brother, Paul (Pat) Lynch of Tucson, AZ; his former wife, Ann Weirich of Glens Falls, NY; and several nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held by the family at a later date.