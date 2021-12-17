Menu
Joseph D. Lynch
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Poultney High School
FUNERAL HOME
McGann Hay Funerals, Cremations, and Gatherings, University Area Chapel
2313 E. Edison Rd.
South Bend, IN

Joseph D. Lynch

March 10, 1941 - Nov. 27, 2021

Joseph D. Lynch, 80, formerly of Lake Placid, NY and Glens Falls, NY, died November 27, 2021 in Michigan, from complications of COVID-19.

Born March 10, 1941, in Rutland, VT to Joseph and Vitalia Lynch of Poultney, VT, Joe was a 1959 graduate of Poultney High School; a 1963 graduate of The University of Montreal; and attended The American College in Rome, Italy.

He taught 9th Grade English in South Glens Falls, NY; worked for his father-in-law at Glencraft Printing in Glens Falls. He was co-owner of Mountainside Press in Ticonderoga, NY and Clinton Press in Plattsburgh, NY. While living in Michigan, he held several other positions in the printing industry throughout his career until his retirement.

Joe was a gifted musician, playing 6- and 12-string guitar, and psaltery. He loved folk and classical music, including opera. He and his former wife ran Cooper's Cave Coffeehouse in Glens Falls for several years, and a monthly concert series in Ticonderoga. While living in Lake Placid, he was an active volunteer for the 1980 Olympic Winter Games preparation, and was responsible for printing the official results.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Linda Bradley, his brother-in-law, William McLellan, and his nephew, David LeDoux.

He is survived by his daughter, Kirsten Lynch (Bill Hayes) of New Lebanon and Lake Placid, NY; his grandson, Devin Brockway of Denver, CO and Lake Placid, NY; his granddaughter, Samantha Jubin of Lake Placid, NY; his sisters: Kathy McLellan and Jan (Bill) LeDoux of Marshfield, MA; his brother, Paul (Pat) Lynch of Tucson, AZ; his former wife, Ann Weirich of Glens Falls, NY; and several nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held by the family at a later date.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 17, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Pamela Deitch thank you for your kind words about my mother! <3
Christina Jagolinzer
February 22, 2022
Mr Lynch was one of my favorite teachers. We loved that he sang and played guitar.
Sheila
School
December 18, 2021
To the family of Joe I'm so sorry for your loss. He was a kind man. I came to know his wife Linda. I was her hair stylist. Joe came with her also and we had such great talks and laughter together. When Linda passed I was so sad. We became such good friends. Joe came after that for hair cuts. Linda gave me a book I'm trying to remember the name I know it said the bones.. Maybe she gave some of you this book. Its in my storage unit right now. I cried all the way thru it reading it. It was the last time I was with her. She told me things were getting worse and she didn't feel she had long. She signed it and said very nice things to me. I broke down after they both left. Joe came over to tell me she passed. She loved Michigan just the house had needed remodeling. They loved the farm country feel I think Joe more than Linda lol My life was enriched knowing them. I learned so much from them both. They were endearing to my heart. I have never met a more fantastic couple. God bless you all as you will miss Joe very much. My deepest sympathy to you. I felt I knew all of you without meeting you. They were so proud of their family. Love Pam oh Rembering The Bones
Pamela Deitch
December 17, 2021
