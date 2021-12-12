Menu
Joseph L. Porco
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021

Joseph L. Porco

June 18, 1931 - Dec. 8, 2021

NORTH CREEK - Joseph L. Porco, 90, of Whitewater Manor, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Elderwood at Ticonderoga following a brief illness.

Born June 18, 1931 in the Bronx, he was the son of the late Dominic and Rose (Perri) Porco.

Joe had fond memories of working for Frank Sinatra and enjoyed singing the big band standards, golfing, and cooking for patrons of the North Country Ministry Gathering Place in Warrensburg. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his beloved wife, Merrill Inzerra and daughter, Kristina Porco. Left to cherish his memory are his dear friends, Frank and Denise Conti and family.

At Joe's request, there are no calling hours scheduled.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be conducted privately.

Memorial donations can be sent to North Country Ministry, P.O. Box 478, Warrensburg, NY 12885.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook and condolences.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 12, 2021.
Joe you always lit the room up every time you entered! You were a wonderful person and I loved listening to your cd´s you gave me! Weather I was having a bad day or not you knew how to cheer me up! You were a wonderful soul! May you gain your wings and continue to sing!I am very blessed to have met you! I will miss our conversations!
Terri ward
Friend
December 15, 2021
