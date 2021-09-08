Joseph Serra Jr.

Oct. 8, 1925 - Sep. 4, 2021

QUEENSBURY-Joseph Serra Jr., a veteran of World War II, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 4, 2021 with his loving wife and family by his side. Joe is survived by his wife of 73 years, Anne; sister Joan; son Andrew; son Michael and wife Maryellen; and daughter JoAnn Curcio; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Joe was predeceased by his brothers: Andrew and Patsy and sisters Vivian and Mildred.

Joe, known by many, was born on October 8, 1925 in Manhattan's Greenwich Village to Joseph and Kate Serra. His family later moved to Staten Island, NY where Joe attended school and unbeknownst to him, met his future wife, Anne De Genaro. Joe and Anne first met in Kindergarten and later reconnected during Joe's enlistment in the US Navy as a Seaman First Class. After his service, Joe returned home and took part in the family business, Village Carting Co., with his father and brothers Patsy and Andrew. On April 10, 1948, Joe and Anne married in Staten Island, NY and have been inseparable ever since.

Although Joe was a hard-working man, he always put his family first. When his hard work paid off, Anne and Joe retired early and spent their winters in Sunny Isles Beach, FL and spring and summers in Queensbury, NY. Often, you could find Joe and Anne boating on Glen Lake and Lake George or snowmobiling through the Adirondacks. During his retirement, some of Joe's interests included carpentry, furniture restoration and antiques. Joe also loved to golf, travel and spend time with his grandchildren. Joe's involvement in the community was demonstrated by his election as President of the Kiwanis club of Lake George, member of the Glen Lake Association, and his weekly card games at the Queensbury Senior Center. Joe's Italian charm and playful personality will not be forgotten.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Our Lady of the Annunciation in Queensbury, NY. Graveside services will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY.

Arrangements are under the direction of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

