Joseph Donald Smania

Aug. 18, 1970 - Sept. 28, 2021

HUDSON FALLS – Joseph Donald Smania, 51, of Hudson Falls, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Born on August 18, 1970, in Schenectady, he was the son of Joseph and Barbara Smania.

Joe was a talented man with many hobbies and interests. He was well known and respected as a skilled carpenter, most currently through his business Alpha Brothers Construction, with his partner Matt Hoffman.

Joe was an outgoing person that left a lasting impression on everyone he met. His legacy he left behind in his work will always live on.

Left to cherish his memory, in addition to his parents, are his domestic partner of 14 years, Holleen Viehmann; his daughters: Samantha Smania of Albany, GA, Joline Smania and her fiance Vinchenzo Leombruno of Hudson Falls, and Natalie (Tevin) Adams of Albany, GA; his step daughter, Katie Makarick of Hudson Falls; and step son, Salvatore Leombruno of Hudson Falls; his sisters: Jennifer (Matt) Sharp of Hartford, Amanda Smania of Malta; his brother, Daniel Smania of Troy; seven grandchildren; and three nephews.

As per Joe's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.