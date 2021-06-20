Menu
Joseph Anthony Young
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home
73 West Main St
Cambridge, NY

CAMBRIDGE - Joseph Anthony Young, 62, of Cambridge, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at his residence.

Born February 27, 1959 in Bennington, VT, he was the son of the late Frederick Isaiah and Lorraine (Gauthier) Young.

Joe was educated at Mt. Anthony Union High School in Bennington. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served his country for two years. Following his discharge from the Air Force, he enrolled in the welding program at Technical Career Institute in Windsor, CT earning his certification as a welder.

Joe had worked along-side his father logging. He then worked at Bennington Iron Works and was also a self-employed carpenter for many years.

Joe was of the Catholic faith. In his younger years, he was an active member of Ducks Unlimited and was a member of the National Rifle Association, and a member of the North American Hunting Club. Joe loved hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, and making camp fires along the brook behind his home. Joe also enjoyed target shooting, making furniture, gardening and reading. He loved listening to music, especially the Beatles and the Eagles. Joe just recently began listening to Sturgill Simpson. Above everything, he loved spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his brothers: Paul Young and James Young.

Joe is survived by his wife of 25 years, Mary Jane Young whom he married May 18, 1996; his children: Rebecca Jane Young (Jared) of Schroon Lake and Ethan Young of Cambridge; sisters: Janet Lucy (Dan) of Bennington and Lynn Cote (Tom) of Hooksett, NH; his mother-in-law, Helen Smith of Cambridge; and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home
73 West Main St, Cambridge, NY
I am so sorry about your loss. Sending love to your family
Emily Vienne
Friend
June 29, 2021
Mary Jane and family- I'm so sorry for your loss. Please know my thoughts and prayers are with you.
Donna Phinney
Other
June 20, 2021
Im deeply saddened to hear of Joe's passing. Stay strong all.
Raymond Purdy
Friend
June 20, 2021
Michael Joseph LaRoche
June 20, 2021
So sorry to hear of Joe´s passing.
Irene Baldwin
June 20, 2021
Mary Jane and family..... I´m so sorry to learn about Joe´s passing. I know this is a terribly difficult time for all of you. While I have no words that can possibly bring any comfort to you, I wanted you know that you are in my thoughts. With love....... Cousin Cindy
Cindy Paikin
Family
June 20, 2021
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
D
June 20, 2021
