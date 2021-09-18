Josephine (Westervelt) Steele

Aug. 10, 1926 - Sept. 15, 2021

HUDSON FALLS – Josephine (Westervelt) Steele, 95, of Brenda Drive, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Slate Valley Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Granville.

Born on August 10, 1926 in Mineola, Long Island, she was the daughter of the late George and Josephine (Westervelt) MacEwan.

Josephine and her family moved from Long Island to this area and she graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1944 . After her graduation, Josephine began working at Glens Falls Insurance Company as a secretary, until she met her future husband.

On May 2, 1948, she married the love of her life, Robert D. Steele, Sr. He passed away on August 18, 2021, after 73 wonderful years of marriage. Following her marriage, she became a full time stay at home mom. This was her calling in life. To love, support and honor her husband, her children and her Lord. Along with her husband, she was a longtime faithful member of the Greater Glens Falls Bible Baptist Church. For many years, she was a Sunday School teacher and sang in the choir.

Josephine was tiny in size and large in spirit.

Besides her parents and husband, Robert, she was predeceased by her son, Paul A. Steele.

Survivors include her children: Robert D. Steele, Jr., Larry K. Steele, JoAnn M. Steele, Diane L. Skinner and Peter B. Steele; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews; and cousins.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Moss Street Cemetery in Town of Kingsbury.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the charity of one's choice.

