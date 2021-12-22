Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joshua Yeats London
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021

Joshua Yeats London

Nov. 22, 1966 - Dec. 17, 2021

GLENS FALLS - Joshua Yeats London of Sherman Avenue in Glens Falls, New York, passed away unexpectedly this past week. He was a wonderful father to his son, Oscar, and never tired of telling everyone how proud he was to have raised a son who knows right from wrong, a young man who is both wise and compassionate.

Josh began his career baking bread and pastries with his family at the original Mrs. London's Bakeshop in Saratoga Springs. After college, he partnered with his brother, Matt Funiciello, and their childhood friend, Adam Witt, to expand Rock Hill Bakehouse in 1989. Mid-90s, he left to start his own bakery outside of Seattle called London's Bakehouse. From there, he went on to serve as the Production Manager of Uptown Bakers in Washington, DC. Most recently, Josh worked as a Regional Sales Manager for Monsieur Touton, a highly-respected global wine distributor headquartered in Manhattan

He was a true culinarian and thoroughly enjoyed cooking for friends and family. A visit almost always entailed amazing food and wine and a fire especially when he was helped by his partner, Sirikit and her son, Jaad. Everyone who knew Josh was his friend. He was truly easy to love. His large loyal presence was a constant in so many people's lives.

He leaves behind his son, Oscar London; his mother, Stephanie Funiciello (John Funiciello); his father, Michael London (Wendy London); his siblings: Max London, Sophie London, Matt Funiciello, Gabriel Funiciello, Noah Funiciello, Luc Pierremont, Mona Funiciello and their families (including all his wonderful nieces and nephews). 

At some point in the near future, there will be a celebration of his life in Saratoga Springs which will be open to all who wish to attend. Inquiries may be emailed to his brother Matt at [email protected]


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
So sorry to hear about Josh's passing. I am sad to know we will never break bread and drink wine together again, in this lifetime. RIP my friend, and deepest condolences to his family and all who loved him.
Sharon Wilsey O'Donnell (Best Wine & Spirits, Oneonta)
Friend
March 3, 2022
Joan Carruthers Powell
February 9, 2022
Dear Matt and family, my heart goes out to you. You lost your brother way too soon. Your photos painted such a loving picture of your childhood together. I know how difficult it is to lose someone so suddenly. I will always be available to you Matt if you need to talk. I am sending my deepest heartfelt love to you. Please call me any time at all.
Joann Perillo-Lasky
February 6, 2022
So sorry and completely stunned to hear of Josh's death. Wishing all the family peace and healing during this terrible time.
Dave and Judy Klingebiel
Work
January 26, 2022
Dear Londons, Shocked and saddened hearing of your loss of Josh. So terribly sorry. Love, Louise
Louise Goldstein
Friend
January 16, 2022
To the entire London family ...I am thinking of you all in this time of sorrow. I have no words to comfort. I know loss too well. But not one as great as this. I´ve watched in the past yr as Jaime Raskin traversed his grief over loss of his beloved dear hson -with such dignity and grace and openness. I can only hope people like him - help you on your journey. Know all who care for you in our community are thinking of you and sending you airdrops of love to warm your souls. I´m so so sorry. Find some solace in all you gave and taught and shared as a family. It was indeed extraordinary. He was a fortunate young man, as you were to have him. -Raechel Morris
Raechel Morris
Other
January 14, 2022
We are so sorry to hear of Joshua´s decease .. We want to offer heartfelt condolences to all your family. Josh grew up with our son´s, Scott & Todd, on Parkhurst Rd. We remember his family well. And, we still relish a loaf of the wonderful breads that come from Rockhill bakery!!!
Peter and Charlotte Smith
Friend
December 31, 2021
Our thoughts and sympathy are with you in your loss. Regards, Claudia and Bill
Bill and Claudia DeMarco
Family
December 24, 2021
Dear Family and Friends of Joshua, We are so sorry to hear of Josh's passing and sad for all who knew and loved him. Rest in peace Josh. Love and blessings, T,D and L
Toni and Dave Holbrook and Lorraine DeMarco
December 24, 2021
Matt, we all know what we feel when we loos someone, a part of our life. Know that you have so many friends who are close, especially now. Joseph Kern
Joseph Kern
December 23, 2021
Josh was a friend and a teacher to me. When I had absolutely nothing and was living in my car he took me in. I am for grateful and honored to have shared in part of his life journey.
Jason Whitman
Friend
December 22, 2021
I am a co-worker at M Touton ..I wasn't close to Josh but from what I saw when I'd see him at our monthly meetings was a good and humble human being. I want to send my thoughts and prayers to his beloved family in these most difficult time. I will keep you all and most importantly Josh in my prayers as he enters through the heavenly gates paradise...Rest in peace Josh!-(
Rocco Trombetta
Work
December 22, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear this. Sending love and light to the London family
Melissa Vaughn
Friend
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results