Joyce Riley Christensen

Feb. 25, 1929 - Mar. 2, 2021

LAKE GEORGE - Joyce Riley Christensen died peacefully at the home of her caregiver on March 2, 2021, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Joyce was born in Bennington, VT, on February 25, 1929, to William Riley and Claudia (LaCroix) Riley.

On June 19, 1950, Joyce married Andy Christensen of Hoosick Falls, NY. She and Andy eventually owned and operated Cresthaven Motel in Lake George, NY, until their retirement in 1985. They very much enjoyed spending winters in Florida and summers in Lake George for many years.

Like her sisters Corinne and Pricilla, Joyce loved music and painting, and spent many hours at both. She especially loved playing her favorite songs on her electric organ. Joyce was a businesswoman through and through and was proud of what she and Andy were able to accomplish at Cresthaven Motel as the business grew and prospered.

Joyce lost her husband, Andy, on February 1, 2014. She was also predeceased by her sister Corinne and her brother-in-law Carlton Philpott, as well as her parents and her brother, William Riley, Jr.

Joyce leaves behind her sister and brother-in-law, Pricilla and Thomas Ward; two sons and a daughter: Andrew and Maureen Christensen of Utica, Sandra and Edward Pennock of Warrensburg, and Mark Christensen of Queensbury; five grandchildren: Ashleigh Taylor, Camille Taylor, and Brittany Pound and her husband Cody Pound, Philip Christensen, Emily Christensen and her husband, Benjamin Kelly; two great-grandchildren: Mason Pound, and Alex Kelly; and many nephews and nieces.

The family would like to thank Joyce's caregiver Sueann, along with Rachel, and Desiree, for the continuous and loving care of Joyce during an extremely difficult time. Joyce was able to bear the last few months because of your kindness and compassion.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Those wishing to make a donation in Joyce's memory, may do so to The Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131

