Joyce A. Day

June 3, 1932 - Dec. 13, 2020

CORINTH – Joyce A. Day, 88, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 at her home after an extended illness.

Born on June 3, 1932 in Corinth, she was the daughter of John and Alice (Ormsby) Washburn.

Joyce graduated from Corinth High School in 1949.

She married the love of her life, Walter C. Day on Sept. 21, 1952. Joyce was a lifelong resident of Corinth, residing for over 60 years in the house that she and her beloved husband built.

Joyce was employed as a secretary for many years at Eggleston Transportation and then Finch Pruyn, as well as an office manager at Sinclair International.

For many years she was active in the Rondac Campers, a charter member of the Adirondack Bluegrass League, Jessups Landing Red Hats, Moreau Community Center and as a secretary to the American Legion Post #533 Women's Auxiliary.

Joyce enjoyed camping when her daughters were younger. There was always a vacation to Old Orchard Beach and also to the Adirondacks every summer. When the grandchildren came along, they took them as well. Ted and Chantal got to enjoy time with both Mamps (Walter) and Mimi. She loved sitting by a campfire while playing her guitar with her husband playing the washtub bass and singing. Joyce and Walt often camped with friends who would also bring their instruments and play along. She loved arguing politics with anyone that would listen, especially her sister Marlene.

Besides her husband, Walter C. Day, and her parents, she was also predeceased by great-grandson, Randon Clark; her granddaughter Chantal's fiance, William Godwin, whom she had a great fondness for; her sisters, Shirley Lyng and Geneva Straight; and her brothers, John, Emerson (Ted) and Alfred; as well as Warren Center, who she met after the death of her husband, and together they traveled and danced winning many dance contests.

Survivors include her two daughters: Roxanne Day and Rhonda Badger (Jimmie); grandchildren: Ted Day (Candice Dochterman), Chantal Fortune, Catlin DiLorenzo (Angel Fortino), Kayla Rhodes (Matt Hook); great-grandchildren: Alexandria Clark, Alexis Dochterman, Timothy DiLorenzo; her sister, Marlene Loeffler (Hubert); good friends, Barbara Loeffler and Carolyn Patterson; several nieces and nephews; and her cat, Icey, who kept his own little vigil on her bed.

Roxanne and Rhonda would like to take this opportunity to thank Candice for helping us take care of mom, the Neighbor's Agency especially Benedy, Martina and Brenda for their kindness and care shown to mom over the past 2 years, as well as RN Steve and LPN Julianne at Hospice for all your help.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 and/or to the American Legion Women's Auxiliary #533, Corinth, NY 12822.