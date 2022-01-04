Menu
Joyce Rose Flower
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street
Hudson Falls, NY

Joyce Rose Flower

March 19, 1947 - Dec. 30, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Joyce Rose Flower, 74 of Sunnyside North, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family Thursday afternoon, December 30, 2021.

Born on March 19, 1947 in the Bronx, she grew up in Glens Falls and was the daughter of the late Charles and Margo (Santiago) Hernandez.

Joyce was a graduate of Glens Falls High School and continued her education at Mary McClellan Hospital School of Practical Nursing in Cambridge, NY. She worked and studied hard, earning her license as a practical nurse.

In 1967, she married James Flower at St. Alphonsus Church in Glens Falls.

Joyce was a patriot who served her country in the United States Navy Reserves, and was activated during Operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield. For many years, Joyce was employed at the Irongate Family Practice in Glens Falls and continued to work with Dr. Tedesco, going on home visits. She was a dedicated Christian and member of the Durkeetown Baptist Church prior to moving to Queensbury and joining New Hope Community Church.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband of 47 years, James Flower, who passed away in 2014.

Joyce is survived by her children: Joanna (Jacqueline) Duncan and her husband, Cary of Norristown, PA and Michele Shpakowsky and her husband, Philip of Alberta, Canada; her grandchildren: Josiah, Jedidiah, Trinity and Moriah; her sisters: Margo Guglielmo, Charlene Endal, Mary O'Marra, Betty Hernandez and Linda Thompson; her brothers: Charles (Sonny) Hernandez, Frank Hernandez and Joe Hernandez; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews whom she loved very much - her favorites knew who they were.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. All visitors are required to wear a face mask upon entering the building, regardless of vaccination status.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022 at New Hope Community Church, 454 Corinth Road in Queensbury.

Joyce will be laid to rest with her husband at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in a private service to be held at a later date.

The family requests donations be made in Joyce's memory to the Open Door Mission, 226 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801, or to the Clothing Closet Ministry at New Hope Community Church, 454 Corinth Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Online condolences may be made at www.carletonfuneralhome.net.



Published by Post-Star on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street, Hudson Falls, NY
Jan
8
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
New Hope Community Church
454 Corinth Road, Queensbury, NY
Carleton Funeral Home
I am so sad to learn of Joyce´s passing. She was a sweet woman with a beautiful, lively, genuinely fun spirit. I will forever remember her sitting on my living room floor during our bible studies stroking Abby, my fur baby, with such tenderness. Joyce I know you lived a very full life filled with kindness and caring. You were so young at heart the loss feels especially much too soon. My deepest condolences to your family. You are so missed.
Gisele Martineau
January 15, 2022
I was very surprised to hear of Joyce's passing and am praying for comfort for her family and friends. Joyce worked with my mom (before her retirement and passing in 2019) and she was so sweet to check in on me periodically to see how I was doing. It really meant a lot to me. As I was reading her obituary tonight, I realized I had missed her wake today because as fate would have it, I had finally gotten a fairly large donation together and was dropping it off at the Open Door Mission. My mom was also a supporter of the Mission and I think she might have had a hand in my getting that donation delivered Today!
Becky Freebern-Webster
January 5, 2022
I am very saddened to hear about Joyce passing!!! She had been coming to Transfer Station in Queensbury for a long time, and was always thoughtful and worried about us being warm enough!!! She would bring us coffee and donuts!!! She was there for me when my mom passed she was such a wonderful, caring, loving, ladyI will miss her so much, my heart is broke Her family is in my thoughts and prayers as well, I am truly sorry for your loss
Tootie
Friend
January 4, 2022
