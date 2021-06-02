Joyce M. Galusha

May 6, 1937 - May 31, 2021

OLMSTEDVILLE - Joyce M. Galusha, 84, of Church Road, passed away peacefully, Monday, May 31, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness.

Born May 6, 1937 in Watertown, she was the daughter of the late Glen and Hazel (Noble) Britton.

She married Dennis Galusha in 1956 and the couple settled on the family farm.

Joyce worked for the Minerva Central School District as bus driver for 30 years until her retirement in 1996. She also served as a longtime member of the Minerva Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.

Besides spending time with her family, she enjoyed crocheting, sewing, and ceramics.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Dennis Galusha; siblings, Jack and Gene Britton.

She is survived by her children: Daniel Galusha and his wife, Laurie of Lake George, Melanie Galusha and her companion, Donnie Clark of Olmstedville, Robert Galusha and his wife, Norma of Thurman, Richard Galusha and his wife, Theresa of Minerva, Rodney Galusha and his wife, Loretta of Olmstedville, and Alison Galusha and her companion, Anson Pratt of Olmstedville; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

At Joyce's request, there are no calling hours scheduled.

A graveside service to celebrate her life will be conducted privately in Federal Flats Cemetery, Olmstedville.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Minerva Youth Program of the Minerva Rescue Squad.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.