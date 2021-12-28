Joyce Heckler

Nov. 12, 1949 - Dec. 24, 2021

WILTON - Joyce Heckler, age 72, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 at her home in Wilton with her family at her side.

She was born on November 12, 1949 in Brooklyn NY, the daughter of the late David Wilansky and Rose (Goldberg) Wilansky.

Joyce was a 1965 graduate of Jefferson High School, Brooklyn, NY. She continued her education attending Adelphi University and Syracuse University, earning her Master's Degree in Nursing.

Joyce was a Nurse Practitioner for the Adirondack Pediatrics for many years prior to retiring.

Joyce enjoyed horseback riding, barrel racing, campaigning for political candidates, and volunteering for vaccinating against the COVID virus. But her greatest joy was her time spent with her grandchildren

Joyce is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, James "Jim" Heckler; daughters: Sarah DiSiena (Austin), Rebekah Heckler; son, Aaron Hecker (Pauline); brother, Steven Wilansky (Sonia); grandchildren: Brayden DiSiena, Carter DiSiena; and many friends who will miss her presence.

A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Family and friends may call from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19 social distancing as well as wearing of a face mask is recommended.

In lieu of flowers donations in honor of Joyce can be made to C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital and are appreciated.

For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.