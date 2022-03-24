Joyce E. Hulka

Oct. 30, 1925 - March 22, 2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS - Joyce E. Hulka, of Saratoga Springs, passed away March 22, 2022 at the family homestead where she resided with her son and his family.

She was born October 30, 1925 and was the daughter of the late William and Nina Pike. Joyce married her husband Dan, on October 16, 1949 and together they raised two sons, Daniel and Kent.

Joyce worked at A&P Supermarket and she also worked at her husband's dairy farm. She was a devoted and loving mother, then in later years, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Joyce cherished times when family gathered for summer picnics and parties. She enjoyed spending time at the Quaker Springs Ladies Auxiliary which she was a member of for many years.

Joyce was predeceased by her husband Dan, and their son Daniel. She was also predeceased by her two brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include her son Kent (Diane); her grandchildren: John, Tiffany (Matt Kalbfliesh), Cassidy (Jerrid Marshall), Danielle Hulka; and her great-grandson, Mason Marshall. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Friday, March 25, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Flynn Bros., Inc., Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY.

A Funeral Service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 149 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY, Saturday, March 26 at 11:00 a.m. A calling hour will precede the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 149 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or Quaker Springs Ladies Auxiliary, 107 Blodgett Rd., Schuylerville, NY 12871

The family invites you to a Celebration of Joyce's Life following the funeral at Greenfield Center Firehouse, 13 South Greenfield Road, Greenfield Center, NY.

