Joyce E. Kenosian

May 25, 1927 -March 29, 2022

NEWTONVILLE - Joyce E. Kenosian, 94, passed away on March 29, 2022 at the Eddy Village Green of Cohoes.

Joyce was born on May 25, 1927 in Salem, NY and was the daughter of the late Stewart and Ellen McCollum of Granville, NY. She was the Valedictorian graduate of Cambridge High School Class of 1945 and graduated from the New York State School of Teachers with a Master's degree in 1951.

Joyce was employed as a Chief, Bureau of Pupil Testing and Advisory Services in the University of The State of New York Education Department and retired in 1988 after 35 years of service.

Joyce was married to the late Martin Kenosian for 56 years. They enjoyed traveling, fishing trips, bowling, spending time with family and friends. They were very generous supporters of education and have funded several scholarships including at Siena and SUNY Albany Colleges. They were also strong supporters of the Schenectady City Mission, the Capital City Rescue Mission, and the Salvation Army.

Joyce was an active member in the Madison Avenue Baptist Church and the St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joyce was preceded in death by two brothers; LeRoy (late Ruth) McCollum and Jon McCollum and two sisters; Anna (late Emanuel) Vitale and Janet McCollum. She is survived by four brothers; William (late Carol) McCollum, Don McCollum, Robert (Marcia) McCollum and Kenneth McCollum; and five sisters: Ruth (late Millard) Woodland, Marilyn (late Raymond) Parker, Jean (Loren) McNeil, Marie (late George) Snyder, and Lucy (Bruce) Loomis; and forty nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday April 1, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home in Watervliet, NY. Family will receive friends at 12:00 p.m. (noon). Interment will be at Memory Gardens in Colonie.

For those wishing to remember Joyce in a special way, her family suggests donations to the Schenectady City Mission, PO Box 760, Schenectady, NY 12301 or the Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 South Pearl St., Albany, NY 12202 or St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church, PO Box 196, Watervliet, NY 12189.

