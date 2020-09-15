Menu
Search
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joyce Koktowski

Joyce Koktowski

Oct. 17, 1954 - Sept. 10, 2020

HUDSON FALLS - Joyce Koktowski, 65, of Hudson Falls, passed away unexpectedly early Thursday morning, Sept. 10, 2020.

Born October 17, 1954 in Crown Point, she was the daughter of the late Buela (Guyette) and Michael Koktowski.

Joyce lived in the community for almost 50 years and had many friends and coworkers through those years. She especially loved working with her Walmart family. A special thank you to the many who made her laugh and kept her company. She spoke so highly of many of her friends over the years.

Besides her parents, Joyce is predeceased by her nephew, Albert.

Survivors include her son, Bill Koktowski and his wife, Corrinn of Latham; her granddaughters, Ashanya, Sierra, Brianna, Bailey and Jayden; her three sisters, Anna Mosher of Fort Edward, Janice Moulton of Vergennes, Vermont and Mary Griffin of Sudbury, Vermont; her brother, Raymond Koktowski of Connecticut; her nieces, Kelly, Heather, Vicki and Cassandra; as well as a nephew, Kevin.

Per Joyce's request, there will be no services but, her family would like to thank all of you who have them in your prayers.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Post-Star on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Carleton Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.