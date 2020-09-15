Joyce Koktowski

Oct. 17, 1954 - Sept. 10, 2020

HUDSON FALLS - Joyce Koktowski, 65, of Hudson Falls, passed away unexpectedly early Thursday morning, Sept. 10, 2020.

Born October 17, 1954 in Crown Point, she was the daughter of the late Buela (Guyette) and Michael Koktowski.

Joyce lived in the community for almost 50 years and had many friends and coworkers through those years. She especially loved working with her Walmart family. A special thank you to the many who made her laugh and kept her company. She spoke so highly of many of her friends over the years.

Besides her parents, Joyce is predeceased by her nephew, Albert.

Survivors include her son, Bill Koktowski and his wife, Corrinn of Latham; her granddaughters, Ashanya, Sierra, Brianna, Bailey and Jayden; her three sisters, Anna Mosher of Fort Edward, Janice Moulton of Vergennes, Vermont and Mary Griffin of Sudbury, Vermont; her brother, Raymond Koktowski of Connecticut; her nieces, Kelly, Heather, Vicki and Cassandra; as well as a nephew, Kevin.

Per Joyce's request, there will be no services but, her family would like to thank all of you who have them in your prayers.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.