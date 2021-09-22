Menu
Joyce Anne Luke
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home
73 West Main St
Cambridge, NY

Joyce Anne Luke

March 5, 1932 - Sept. 17, 2021

CAMBRIDGE - Joyce Anne Luke, 89, of Cambridge, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation at Hoosick Falls.

Born March 5, 1932 in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late James and Florence (Nelson) Tulip. Joyce graduated from Salem Washington Academy. She worked as a secretary for Dr. Digman in Cambridge for approximately 20 years until she retired.

Joyce enjoyed watching her son play Cambridge Central School sports.

She was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Raymond Wright Luke who passed away in 1999.

Joyce is survived by her children, Douglas Luke, Steven Luke and Thomas Luke, all of Cambridge; a sister, Janet Kretzler of North Carolina; grandchildren, Zack, Spencer, Laura, Moe, Sam, Alex and Polina and eight great grandchildren.

Services are private at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral home in Cambridge.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 22, 2021.
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Aunt Joyce. She will be missed but remembered for being a wonderful wife, mother, sister, daughter and aunt. Rest in peace. Our condolences to Doug, Steve, Tom and their families.
Lori and Mark Ochs
September 28, 2021
