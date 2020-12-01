Joyce M. Leombruno

Jan. 26, 1927 - Nov. 28, 2020

FORT EDWARD - Joyce M. Leombruno, 93, formerly of South Glens Falls passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital. Born on January 26, 1927 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late John and Emeline Ballantyne Miller.

Joyce was a longtime member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Glens Falls where she actively sang in the choir. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the League of Women Voters. Joyce enjoyed painting scenes from Glens Falls and traveling to Paris to paint. She owned Thornridge Kennels and showed her German Shepherds and Golden Retrievers. Joyce was a musician, who played the recorder and she also enjoyed gardening. She owned Regency House Realty in South Glens Falls, while she was a real estate broker for many years. She retired after 30 years of service from the Village of South Glens Falls where she was the clerk and the treasurer. Joyce also received numerous Citizenship Awards for her time as clerk treasurer.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Daniel J. Leombruno; three brothers: Therian Miller, John Miller and Sterling Miller and by her son-in-law Russell Wheeler.

She is survived by daughter Stephanie Wheeler of Columbia, CT; son Peter Whorf (Diana) of South Glens Falls; son Michael Whorf (Becky) of Fort Ann; daughter Heather Sweeney (Michael) of Syracuse; grandchildren: Jeremy, Michelle (Josh), Zachary, Daniel, Benjamin, Jessica, Jacob and Phillip (Layne); great grandchildren: Amelia, Justin, Ethan and Benjamin II; and many nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to the staff on 4 West at Glens Falls Hospital and to Doctor Abby Charter for their continued support and compassion.

Calling hours will be held from 10 AM to 12 Noon on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury with a funeral service to follow at Noon at the funeral home. (Due to COVID restrictions, masks are mandatory and seating is limited.) Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Center of Excellence for Alzheimer's Disease at Glens Falls Hospital, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 in memory of Joyce.

