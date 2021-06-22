Joyce F. Shaver

Jan. 8, 1940 - June 20, 2021

SCHUYLERVILLE – Joyce F. Shaver of Hessian Drive, passed away at home following a brief illness on June 20, 2021, with her family by her side. Born on January 8, 1940, in Little Falls, NY, she was an identical twin daughter of the late John M. and Eleanor L. (Brockett) Fogarty.

She graduated from Little Falls City Schools in 1958 and SUNY Cortland in 1962 with a BS in Physical Education. She taught health and physical education at Swartz Creek Community Schools in Swartz Creek, MI, and coached fall, winter, and spring sports plus cheerleading. Her graduate work was completed at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Joyce met her future husband, Paul N. Shaver, of Sherrill, NY, while they were students at Cortland State. Joyce and Paul were married on June 29, 1963, in Little Falls and were happily married for 52 years before his untimely passing on October 2, 2015. After settling in Schuylerville in 1966, Joyce and Paul raised their family and Joyce became a substitute teacher in Schuylerville, Greenwich, and Stillwater schools, retiring in 1996. She also coached girl's track and field as well as cheerleading at Schuylerville High School.

Joyce joined the General Schuyler Emergency Squad at its founding and served from 1970 to 1990. She served as Duty Roster Officer for many years and was an EMT, EMT Instructor, and an American Red Cross First Aid Instructor. She also used her First Aid training for most of the 1980s to serve as the Summer Camp Health Officer at Camp Saratoga in Wilton, NY, for the Saratoga County Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Joyce was a life member of the BPO Elks #2223 Auxiliary in Greenwich, NY, and was the elected Tax Collector for the Town of Saratoga, NY, from 1993 to 2005.

Joyce was predeceased by her parents, grandparents Dr. Arthur A. and Bessie (Broat) Brockett as well as Martin and Elizabeth (Swartz) Fogarty, by her husband Paul, by her twin Janet F. Constantino in August 2009, by her daughter-in-law Joelle DalCero Shaver on December 16, 2016, and by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Survivors include her three children: Michael T. Shaver of Fort Edward, NY, Timothy P. Shaver of Milford, MA and Karen L. Galcik and her husband Michael of Schuylerville. Also surviving are her five grandchildren: Taylor (Jose) Lopes, Amanda (Randy) Shaver Salazar, Matthew Shaver, all of MA, and Mackenzie Galcik and Zachary Galcik, both of Schuylerville. Joyce also has a great-grandson, Randy, Jr., with his sibling on the way. Two nieces; a great-niece; a great-great-niece and nephew; and several cousins; as well as a niece, nephews, and cousins on Paul's side, also survive.

At Joyce's request, there will be no calling hours or services. At the convenience of her family, Joyce will be reunited with her beloved husband at their favorite place on earth overlooking the ocean in Ogunquit, ME. Arrangements are entrusted to Tunison Funeral Home, 105 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online condolences may be made at www.tunisonfuneralhome.com

Joyce's family would like to express our deepest appreciation to the nurses, social workers, and staff of The Community Hospice of Saratoga and Washington Counties for the excellent, compassionate, professional care they gave to our mother in her final months. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to: Marginal Way Preservation Fund, PO Box 1455, Ogunquit, ME 03907, or through https://www.marginalwayfund.org/. Joyce would like everyone to know that the Town of Ogunquit maintains the beautiful Marginal Way entirely through donations.