Juanita A. Nolan
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Densmore Funeral Home Inc
7 Sherman Ave
Corinth, NY

Juanita A. Nolan

Sept. 21, 1930 - Dec. 12, 2020

CORINTH – Juanita A. Nolan, 90, formerly of Corinth passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at her son's home in Raymond, NH, where he and his wife took loving care of her through a long illness.

Born on Sept. 21, 1930 in Gouverneur, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Pauline (Canfield) Guanciale.

Juanita grew up in Star Lake, NY where she met and married Donald Nolan on June 24, 1950. The couple then moved to Corinth, where they raised their family. She enjoyed and put her all into caring for them. Don passed away Nov. 4, 2011 following 61 years of marriage.

Juanita loved spending hours poring over recipe books with her daughters and granddaughters. Whatever she put her hand to, it was done meticulously. She was a fervent prayer warrior and lived her faith in God by her generosity to others. She loved much. She will be missed.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by two granddaughters, Estelle Nolan and Danielle (Lawler) McCarty and one son-in-law, Dan Lawler.

Survivors include three children: Lawrence Nolan (Denise) of Raymond, NH, Paula Lawler of Stanardsville, VA and Peggy Nolan of Corinth; one brother, Donald Guanciale of Star Lake; nine grandchildren: Carrie, Marshall, Donald, Angela, Gabrielle, Justin, Benjamin, Erika and Matthew; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private funeral mass will be held at the convenience of the family.

A Rite of Committal will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Corinth.

Friends may call from 5 - 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

All who attend any calling hours or services at the funeral home are required to wear a mask.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to Holy Mother and Child Parish, 405 Palmer Avenue, Corinth, NY 12822.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Densmore Funeral Home Inc
7 Sherman Ave, Corinth, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Densmore Funeral Home Inc
3 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss. Aunt Juanita was such a special lady and of course my favorite Aunt. Being named after her always makes me proud. We love ya'll.
Juanita Guanciale
December 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Aunt Juanita was a very special, loving and caring woman. She was willing to help anyone at any time. God will receive a very special angel and she will be reunited with the love of her life. It's never easy to lose a parent, but remember she will be pain free and at peace.
William H. Guanciale & family
December 15, 2020
My deepest sympathy for your loss. She was a beautiful and nice lady. You are in my thoughts and prayers
Teresa Millis Archard
December 15, 2020
