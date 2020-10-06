Judith Ann Caselli

July 2, 1936 - Oct. 3, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Judith Ann Caselli, 84, of Maid Marion Way, Queensbury, NY passed away peacefully Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Washington Center in Argyle.

Born on July 2, 1936 in Lynn, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Carmen (Pond) Dixon.

Judith graduated from English High School in Lynn and went on to attend Boston University studying art. It was there she met Richard Caselli, her husband of 56 years. Together they raised four children, first in Salem, NY and then in Glens Falls, NY. After a long search for the perfect property, she and Richard retired to Hartford, NY and built a home she designed herself. There she grew her green thumb and immersed herself in her beautiful gardens.

As a child, she developed her love of art when her father introduced her to painting. This love grew with her and she could often be spotted sitting in a beautiful country setting with her watercolor paints, capturing the scenes nature provided. Her creativity spanned all of the arts. When asked why she paints she would respond "I paint to see, to capture light and the magic of its dance on rippling water, to capture mood of ever changing movement sent by a breeze, to sit with all this and take it in and remember". During retirement, she appreciated winters in Naples, Florida and enjoyed traveling to destinations where art abounds.

She was very active in the community, participating in the Glens Falls Community Theatre, The Adirondack Voices and the Glens Falls First Presbyterian Church Choir. She loved music and frequently attended local symphony and chamber music performances as well as City Band and Jazz Band concerts. Trips to New York City to attend the various performances offered at the Metropolitan Opera House were a special treat for her and family members that were able to join her.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and treasured all the times we could be together. Her warm family gatherings and her contagious enthusiasm for the arts will be sorely missed.

Judith is predeceased by her husband Richard and her parents.

She is survived by her son Michael (Denise) Caselli of Canandaigua, NY, daughters: Belinda (Joseph) Losowski of Valatie, NY, Ellen (Robert) Edwards of Fayetteville GA, and Lisa Caselli of Brant Lake, NY; grandchildren: Joshua, Daniel, Benjamin, Eric, Susan, Adam, Jonathan, Elizabeth, Kalli and Emmalee; and great-grandchildren: Norah, Dominic and Maxwell; and her cousin Phyllis.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be conducted virtually in the near future.

Condolences may be mailed Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or emailed through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.