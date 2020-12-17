Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judith R. Gough
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home - Ticonderoga
11 Algonkin St
Ticonderoga, NY

Judith R. Gough

Nov. 7, 1945 - Dec. 14, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Judith R. Gough, 75, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Monday December 14, 2020, at Gateway House of Peace, with her family by her side. She was born on November 7, 1945. She is the daughter of the late Allen Peria and Katherine Garfield Peria.

She was predeceased by her husband Robert E. Gough and sister Marilyn Peria Hardy.

Judy was born and raised in Ticonderoga where she was very active in her church and had a strong faith. She enjoyed being a homemaker and also worked in direct sales doing home parties for several years.

She later moved to Queensbury with her husband to be closer to her children. Judy's passion was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She also had several hobbies including shopping, fashion and keeping a tidy home.

She is survived by her three daughters: Wanda Baarman (Rick) Holland, MI, Wendy Harrington (Marty) Queensbury, Bethany Huestis (Michael) Charlton; brothers: Daniel Peria of Minnesota, and Reverend Timothy Peria (Joy) of Ohio; sister Nancy Gibbard (Thomas) of Vermont; grandchildren: Alyssa Utter (Brent) and Jessica Chiv, Jacob Harrington (Megan) and Jenna Harrington, Mauranda Comley (Dale) and Justin Huestis (Aubrey); and five great-grandchildren: Lincoln, Beckett, Abram, Jaxson and Bodhi; nephews, nieces and cousins also survive her.

No services at this time, a Celebration of Judy's life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcox and Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials in the form of donations to The Gateway House of Peace in Ballston Spa.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home - Ticonderoga
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I had the fortunate honor of knowing you Judy. Thank you for the laughter, the love and memories of great friendship we shared. Rest peacefully, in comfort without pain.
Diane Huston
December 18, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results