Judith D. Kearney
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Barton-McDermott Funeral Home Inc
9 Pine St
Chestertown, NY

Judith D. Kearney

July 10, 1939 - June 22, 2021

CHESTERTOWN - Judith D. Kearney, 81, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at her home on Loon Lake peacefully with her family at her side.

Born July 10, 1939 in Watertown, NY she was the daughter of the late George Wesley and Carolyn (Miller) Donaldson.

Judy loved her career as a Kindergartner Teacher. She was employed as a teacher at the South Huntington School District for 30 years.

She lived between Huntington, NY and Chestertown on Loon Lake for many years. Judy enjoyed family time on Loon Lake. She enjoyed playing games with her children and grandchildren. Her hobbies include golf, bridge, travel and decorative painting. Judy will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by three sisters: Patricia Hyde, Sally Whitman, Carolyn Hensley.

Survivors include her husband of more than 57 years Robert F. Kearney; daughter Kathleen Kearney Moulthrop; her children: Braydon Moulthrop, Casey Moulthrop; daughter Barbara Kearney; son Robert M. (Dana) Kearney; their children: Ryan Kearney and Megan Kearney.

Relatives and friends may call from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.

The Kearney Family are forever grateful for the love and support of High Peaks Hospice.

Memorials in Judy's memory may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Barton-McDermott Funeral Home Inc
9 Pine St, Chestertown, NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
JUDY, YOU WERE A GREAT TEACHER IN OUR SOUTH HUNTINGTON SCHOOL DISTRICT. YOUR WORK ON THE DODD B.CRAFT MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP/ LOAN COMMITTEE BENEFITED MANY OF OUR STUDENTS . THANK YOU FOR YOUR COMPASSION AND DEDICATION. REST IN PEACE, FRIEND. RITA DEVINE
RITA G. DEVINE
Work
July 16, 2021
Dear Bob, So sorry for your loss, and the trauma of your experience with this terrible disease. I will remember Judy as she was on our Puerto Rican vacation, full of life and energy. Jan
Jan Prinzivalli
Friend
July 11, 2021
The Kearney´s have hearts of gold, and we are wishing them peace during this very difficult time. We are so sorry for your loss, and we wish you all strength and peace.
Kerry and Mike Conlan
Friend
June 24, 2021
