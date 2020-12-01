Judith M. Cafaro

Aug. 6, 1944 - Nov. 29, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Judith M. Cafaro, 76, of Queensbury, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Glens Falls Center. Born on August 6, 1944 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Theodore J. and Dorothy M. Cafaro.

She graduated from St. Mary's Academy and the College of Saint Rose. Judy was a teacher for Warrensburg Central School for many years.

She is survived by her sisters: Nancy (Arthur) Yannotti and Barbara (Roy) Steves; nieces and nephews: Jennifer (Keith) Latham, Andrea (Daniel) Lucynski, Joseph (Bethany) Yannotti, Melissa (Brian) Turner, Angela (Richard) Spackmann, Michael (Dianna) Steves; and twelve great nieces and nephews, numerous cousins and her beloved aunt Ann Bennett.

The family wishes to thank Albany Medical Center, Sunnyview Rehabilitation, Ellis Hospital, and the Glens Falls Center for their care and compassion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Our Lady of the Annunciation Roman Catholic Church, 448 Aviation Rd., Queensbury, NY. (Due to COVD restrictions, masks are mandatory and seating is limited). Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Annunciation Roman Catholic Church, 448 Aviation Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804 or to Amanda's House, 22 Henry St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 in memory of Judy.

