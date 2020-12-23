Menu
Judith Ilene "Judy" Worthen
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020

Judith "Judy" Ilene Worthen (nee Burney)

Aug. 6, 1943 - Dec. 15, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Judith "Judy" Ilene Worthen (nee Burney) was born in White River Junction, VT. At age one, her mother passed in a tragic accident. Judy and her three older siblings resided with family/ foster care. Judy graduated from Vergennes HS. Judy married and had three children. Judy worked at F.E General Electric for many years and as a Union Rep. Following, GE she achieved a certification in Horticulture and opened Route 4 Greenhouse, a longtime passion.

In 2009, Judy moved to Salt Lake City, UT. Judy quickly became the "boss" at PB Solutions; her daughter and son-in-law's psychiatric clinic. There, she made wonderful friends and was quick to share whatever she had. Judy loved helping those who needed it the most and cared fiercely about social justice and human rights. She retired in July, 2019, at age 76.

She is predeceased by her mother, Phyllis Adeline Burney; her father, Howard Burney; her brother, Clayton Burney; sister, Barbara Hart; brother-in-law, Bill Ayer and her best friend forever, Amanda Walsh.

Judy is survived by her three children: James Ringer (Michelle), Scott Ringer (Rachel) and Tammy Steans (Bennett). Her grandchildren: Shawna Stacy (Barry), Matthew Ringer (Rachel), Katlyn Odekerk, (Mike), Corey Ringer (Tara), Jordan Steans (Chen) and Jerrah Steans-Barrett (Joshua). Judy's great grandchildren, are Ronin, Liam, Anastasia, Evelyn, Alivia, Alexa, Alayna, Dominic, Julian, Bryce, Aryana, Freya, Ryker, Isla and Remi. Her sister, Joan Ayer, sister-in-law, Jeanie, and several nieces and nephews. Judy (Nana) loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren dearly; her dog, Max; her fish, Charlie and Pelosi; gardening; crocheting; politics and tweeting. Judy had nearly 4,000 followers who enjoyed her humor and grit.

At the family's request there will be no calling hours due to COVID-19. Private family gatherings will be on Monday, December 21 and Tuesday, December 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.UtahFosterCare.org.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 23, 2020.
Scott, I am so sorry to hear that your mother passes away. I would have called you or emailed you but I don't have that info. Please send me your contact info at my email [email protected] I would like to update where you have been and what you are doing. Did your mom get buried in Glens Falls? Please give my condolences to the rest of your family.
Rhoda J Butler
December 30, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We have lots of great memories of Nana! She was/is a mighty spirit and loved her family! -Loved her smile, her grit, and sense of humor.
The StJohns'
December 24, 2020
