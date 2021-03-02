Menu
Judy L. Turner
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Judy L. Turner

Oct. 24, 1959 - Feb. 26, 2021

HUDSON FALLS – Judy L. Turner, age 61, passed away on February 26, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital after a brief illness.

Born October 24, 1959 in Poughkeepsie, New York, she was the daughter of the late A. Kenneth Blom and Joyce Benjamin Blom.

Judy grew up in Wappingers Falls, New York graduating from Roy C. Ketcham High School. She attended Krissler Business Institute and later earned her Associates Degree at Dutchess Community College, both in Poughkeepsie. Judy started her working career at the Vassar College Registrar's office. Following that she had various part time positions caring for developmentally disabled children, while raising her own children. She later continued her career with IBM Corp. in East Fishkill, New York, and Burlington, Vermont. Most recently she was employed at WWAARC and at BD Medical in Queensbury, New York.

Judy enjoyed gardening, home decorating, and her collectibles along with spending quality time with her family and friends. She cared about everybody, especially her consumers at work, and had a very nurturing nature. Judy had a passion for drinking her tea and was quite the connoisseur.

Judy is survived by her three children: D.J. Turner of Wappingers Falls, Stephen Turner of Hudson Falls, and Allyson Turner and her companion, Vanessa Guy, of Glens Falls. Judy has one grandson, Caleb Turner of Wappingers Falls. Also surviving is her brother, Gregory Blom, and sister, Nancy Hoolihan, both of Wappingers Falls. Judy has several nieces, nephews, and cousins that also survive.

She was very fond of her faithful dog, Charlie, and her long time friend, Steven Gore of Poughkeepsie.

Calling hours will held be on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Baker Funeral Home in Queensbury, New York from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM. For further details or directions, please visit the funeral home website at www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

A tentative Internment and graveside service will be held at the Wappingers Rural Cemetery on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Please check Judy's obituary on the funeral home website to confirm the date and time.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's memory may be made to your local chapter of the ASPCA.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through their website.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY
Mar
20
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Wappingers Rural Cemetery
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
I miss you mom you were a amazing woman a amazing grandmother a amazing friend and mom. I truthfully dont know what im gonna do now that your gone you were the glue that kept us all together. You will forever be missed and I will cherish the memories we had and hold them tight! I love you mom
Allyson Turner
March 6, 2021
Greg,
I am so very sorry for the loss of your sister, Judy. You were a wonderful, caring brother and I know she will always live on in your heart. My condolences to the rest of your family. RIP Judy.
Lynn Berkley
March 5, 2021
I really miss you mom. I remember all the things we did and everything we laughed at. I can't believe your gone I wish that you were still here
Stephen Turner
March 5, 2021
It is so hard to believe that my beloved sister Judy left us so suddenly. She was the glue that kept the family together, especially during the holidays. Her kindness, caring, and sense of humor will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her. All of those cherished memories will help give us comfort as she will always live on in our hearts. Rest in peace Judy. We all love you and already miss you so much.
Gregory Blom
Brother
March 5, 2021
Hi Judy, I miss you so much. I am so grateful we had that day last summer at Lake George. I wish we had a thousand more of those. All I see is your smile and bright blue eyes. Love, Jenny
Jennifer Anderson
Family
March 5, 2021
My beautiful sister and my best friend(my go to person) I love you so much and I wanted to have more time with you.I'm so grateful to have had a lot of beautiful childhood memories, that we shared. I will always cherish these memories and hold them dear to my heart.We will all remember you through our fond memories.Judy,you were the best sister I could've ever asked for."til we meet again sis"
Nancy Hoolihan
Family
March 3, 2021
The loss of a loved one is never easy, wishing you peace and comfort in this difficult time.
Raymond Duncan
March 3, 2021
Judy was a very giving, very kind, selfless and understanding person with a beautiful soul. She raised all of her children very well and never hesitated to give them all of the love and support they needed. Unfortunately, she left this world way too soon. She will be dearly missed by more people than she would ever think because of her modest nature. Memories of her will always be cherished by all of her loving family and friends, may she rest in peace.
Noelle Gosselin
Friend
March 3, 2021
Liz is one of the consumers that Judy worked with at wing house. Liz stated that she will miss her very much!
Liz meade
March 3, 2021
Judy was a kind, beautiful woman and I will never forget her. I am so glad that I got a chance to meet her and I will miss her. There are a lot of great memories about her and I hope they comfort you during this difficult time.
Please accept my sincere condolences, If you need anything, I am here. All my love- Pam Pavelock
Pamela Pavelock
Friend
March 2, 2021
