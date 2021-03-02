Judy L. Turner

Oct. 24, 1959 - Feb. 26, 2021

HUDSON FALLS – Judy L. Turner, age 61, passed away on February 26, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital after a brief illness.

Born October 24, 1959 in Poughkeepsie, New York, she was the daughter of the late A. Kenneth Blom and Joyce Benjamin Blom.

Judy grew up in Wappingers Falls, New York graduating from Roy C. Ketcham High School. She attended Krissler Business Institute and later earned her Associates Degree at Dutchess Community College, both in Poughkeepsie. Judy started her working career at the Vassar College Registrar's office. Following that she had various part time positions caring for developmentally disabled children, while raising her own children. She later continued her career with IBM Corp. in East Fishkill, New York, and Burlington, Vermont. Most recently she was employed at WWAARC and at BD Medical in Queensbury, New York.

Judy enjoyed gardening, home decorating, and her collectibles along with spending quality time with her family and friends. She cared about everybody, especially her consumers at work, and had a very nurturing nature. Judy had a passion for drinking her tea and was quite the connoisseur.

Judy is survived by her three children: D.J. Turner of Wappingers Falls, Stephen Turner of Hudson Falls, and Allyson Turner and her companion, Vanessa Guy, of Glens Falls. Judy has one grandson, Caleb Turner of Wappingers Falls. Also surviving is her brother, Gregory Blom, and sister, Nancy Hoolihan, both of Wappingers Falls. Judy has several nieces, nephews, and cousins that also survive.

She was very fond of her faithful dog, Charlie, and her long time friend, Steven Gore of Poughkeepsie.

Calling hours will held be on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Baker Funeral Home in Queensbury, New York from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM. For further details or directions, please visit the funeral home website at www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

A tentative Internment and graveside service will be held at the Wappingers Rural Cemetery on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Please check Judy's obituary on the funeral home website to confirm the date and time.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's memory may be made to your local chapter of the ASPCA.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through their website.