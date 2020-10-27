Julie A. Rosser-Tooker

Apr. 9, 1958 - Oct. 25, 2020

GREENFIELD CENTER - Julie A. Rosser-Tooker, 62, of Rt. 9N, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital following a short illness.

Born on April 9, 1958 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Bernice (Wescott) Rosser of Saratoga Springs and the late Philip Rosser.

Julie attended Glens Falls High School.

She married Richard Tooker on April 15, 1982 in Glens Falls. The couple has resided in Greenfield for many years.

Julie loved being a Mom and grandmother and lived for her family.

She loved shopping, especially with her grandkids, and loved helping out anyone she could, and was always there for everyone.

Besides her father, she was also predeceased by one brother, Richard Rosser.

Survivors besides her loving husband of 38 years include one daughter, Nidell L. Rosser of Mechanicville; four grandchildren: Gabriel, Jewel, Alexis, and Noah, all of Mechanicville; four sisters: Sandra Andreadakis (Tom) of Florida, Jo Rosser of Ballston Spa, Phyllis Rosser of Florida, Leslie DeMarsh (Wade) of Glens Falls; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from Noon to 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave, Corinth.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

All visitors who enter the funeral home for calling hours or services are required to wear a mask.