Julius J. Morreale

HADLEY - Julius J. Morreale, 82, of Hadley, formerly of Twp. of Washington, New Jersey, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. He was born in the Bronx to John and Florence Morreale.

Julius was the beloved husband of the late Jean B. Morreale. Devoted father of: Julie Ann Camporini and her husband, Gary, Jean Marie Reinert and her husband, Travis, Jennifer Blagec and her husband, Damir. Dear brother of: Angela Haridopolos, Eileen Entler and the late Vincent Morreale. Loving grandfather of: Jonathan and his wife, Laura, Andrew and his wife, Brittany, Michael, Christopher and Samantha. Cherished great grandfather of: Ezra, Riley and Elijah.

Services were held on Sept. 21, 2020 under the direction of Becker Funeral Home in Westwood, New Jersey www.becker-funeralhome.com.

If you choose, a gift to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Jules' name would be appreciated.