June McLeod

1928-2021

NAPLES, FL - June McLeod of Naples, FL died peacefully at Avow Hospice in Naples, FL a day before her 93rd birthday. She had suffered a stroke, but waited until her three children could be by her side to say good-by.

June was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 13, 1928. She grew up in North Babylon, NY and graduated from North Babylon High School in 1945.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband John G. McLeod of 66 years; her parents, Arthur and Ruth (Schwarz) Nordby; and her brother, Arthur Nordby, Jr.

June was smart, honest, kind, and hard-working. She excelled in everything she set out to do. She loved to garden, do crafts of all kinds and was an excellent seamstress and artist. She played the piano and organ, and always had one or the other in her home. She enjoyed spending time with her family and ice skated in the winter until the family preferred downhill skiing. She left the skates behind and skied along with her husband and children. When the children "left the nest", she and John took up square dancing, bowling, traveling with friends, and visiting family. Together, they traveled to many places within the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, and many other countries.

After June graduated from high school, she worked at the Metropolitan Bank in New York City. While there, she was on the "cutting edge" of the "new world" of computers. But fate chose a different path for her. One weekend she met John George McLeod in Bolton Landing, NY on Lake George. It was love at first site.

June and John married in North Babylon, NY in 1951. In December 1952, their first child was born. By 1955, they had three children. As the children began school, June and John thought it best to raise them in the country. In 1961, they pulled up stakes and moved from the Long Island suburbs (Levittown) and settled on 60 acres of land in Bolton Landing, NY. While there, they gardened, raised chickens and pigs and rented out cabins in the summer. Many friends and families came and stayed at the cabins, many are still friends to this day. In addition to the upkeep of the cabins in the summer, June worked at the Country Store and later the Chamber of Commerce. While school was in session, June was a teacher's aide at Bolton Central School, a position she cherished.

Square dancing brought June and John to Naples, FL. At first, they spent just a month or two following their "snowbird" square dancing friends to the warm climate in winter. Growing tired of the commute to the South, they became full-time residents in 2011.

June was the "wind beneath the wings" of her family. Quiet and patient, she provided direction and tolerance. She was a great wife to John, loving mother to her three children, and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than they will ever know.

After John's death in 2017, June bravely tackled repairing their home in Naples, FL that had been damaged by Hurricane Irma. She was determined to live independently in the community she and John loved. With the kindness of her very loving neighbors, she was able to do just that. Our family cannot thank her friends and neighbors enough for the support she received from them these last few years.

June leaves behind her three children: John A. (Lisa) McLeod, Robert G. (Joy) McLeod, Susan McLeod (James) Robertson; six grandchildren: John A. (Alina) McLeod, Jr., Lindsay Robertson (Jacob) Austin, Sarah McLeod (Niles) Gagnon, MaKayla Robertson (Spot) McClain, Micheil J. (Colleen) McLeod, Karen K. (Ryan) Bourret; seven great-grandchildren: Joshua, David, Penelope, MacKenzie, Klaus, John III, and Madeline; in addition to many friends; nieces and nephews.

June will be interred alongside her husband on October 8, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY.