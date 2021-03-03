K. Teresa Malone

Aug. 30, 1923 - Feb. 19, 2021

CHESTERTOWN - K. Teresa Malone, 97, of Chestertown, NY passed away peacefully at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs, NY on February 19, 2021.

Teresa was born in Chestertown, NY to Teresa and Bernard Malone of New York City and Chestertown, NY. She attended St. Catherine Academy and Katherine Gibbs School in NYC. Teresa worked as an executive assistant at various businesses in New York including Exxon corporation. She also spent time managing the Atateka cottages at Friends Lake where she and her sister Bernice eventually retired before moving to the Glen at Hiland Meadows in Glens Falls.

Teresa loved NYC where she lived for much of her life and enjoyed the theater, symphony, and ballet. She also loved golfing, cocktails on the porch, and swimming in Friends Lake in the summers.

Teresa is survived by her relatives Joy Fitzgerald of Hobe Sound, FL, John Fitzgerald of Hobe Sound, FL, Joe Fitzgerald of McLean, VA, Peter Fitzgerald of Washington, D.C., and Anne Podlovits of Florham Park, NJ. Services are being delayed due to the pandemic, but are being planned for spring or summer in Chestertown, NY. Barton-McDermott Funeral Home in Chestertown is handling arrangements.